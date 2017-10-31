God Of War Team: Yesterday’s Trailer Was Just The Beginning

As you might have seen yesterday during its Paris Games Week presentation, God of War is looking pretty epic. The new trailer features a monumental battle for both Kratos and his son Atreus – but, according to the team at Sony Santa Monica, this is just a small taste of what's to come. (You can check it out above as well.)

The head of the studio, Shannon Studstill, recently made a note on the PlayStation Blog that what we've seen from the trailer thus far is just a "sliver" of what awaits the duo in the game. Yes, that means more epic action than you can shake a weapon at. Here's what Studstill had to say:

"What you witnessed in God of War's new Paris Games Week trailer is a smidgeon – a sliver – of the unflinching, intense, brutal, and often empowering new combat in God of War. Every time I pick up the controller to play, I feel like I have Kratos' Leviathan Axe in my hand (I avoid using it as a projectile though), and can hear Atreus' arrows whizzing by (not to mention his witty motivational banter). The impact of every attack you connect feels like it has a titanic ton of energized force behind it, and the strategic decisions you'll be forced to make mid-combat are your keys to survival.

"Intensity, strategy, and an emotional combat connection between father and son is what Cory and all the creative leads want people to feel when seeing this Draugr encounter in the Huldra Mine. When Kratos launches his Axe at a Heavy Draugr to vault him back a step, Atreus comes in with an acrobatic flying double kick, sending him like a ping pong ball right back into the brick wall that is Kratos' bare fists. That combat moment in the middle of mayhem is a perfect example of how Kratos and Atreus can take down their enemies together.

"With Atreus at your side you have the strongest support next to Kratos' primary weapon and bare fists you've ever experienced in a God of War game. The team worked diligently to ensure Atreus' actions vary from long range arrow stuns, to enemy strangleholds, to acrobatic tag-team maneuvers that will help Kratos take down any enemy, any size, and any amount.

"I'm still barely scratching the surface here on our new combat system that we've been laboring on tirelessly, and can't wait to show you more as we head into early 2018."

The game still doesn't have a release date, but with a spring 2018 release window for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what Kratos has been up to – besides growing that fantastic beard, of course.