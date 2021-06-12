Godfall Announced for PS4

✖

Godfall has officially been announced to be releasing on PlayStation 4, developer Counterplay Games has revealed. After first launching last year as a console-exclusive launch title for the PlayStation 5, the action-based loot title will finally now be available for those on PS4 as well. And best of all, Godfall will also be arriving on PS4 alongside an entirely new expansion.

News of Godfall heading to PS4 was revealed today in a new trailer that debuted during Gearbox Software's E3 2021 presentation. The game will specifically be coming to last-gen PlayStation hardware on August 10, as will a new piece of DLC called Fire & Darkness. News of Godfall heading to PS4 might be a welcome surprise for some, but we actually did have a good idea that this would be taking place. Just a few weeks ago, we saw via a leaked rating that the title would be coming to PS4 at some point in the future.

Godfall leaps onto PlayStation 4 and is flanked by a new expansion, Fire & Darkness, along with the free Lightbringer Update! All content shown launches August 10 and comes to PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store! #E32021https://t.co/PJJBFnHcWq pic.twitter.com/uEfzC5Jytm — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) June 12, 2021

Even though the PlayStation 5 version of Godfall is able to take advantage of the next-gen hardware of the console to improve the overall gameplay experience, the PS4 version shouldn't differ in terms of what's available to play. In fact, both Godfall on PS4 and PS5 will be made available for crossplay, meaning that players on different platforms can play with one another regardless of where they might be. And if you buy Godfall on PS4 when it releases and later acquire a PS5, you'll be able to upgrade for free to the next-gen version for no additional cost.

If you missed out on Godfall previously, are you now going to give it a shot on PS4? Or are you still waiting for the price to drop a bit more on this one?