Google Teases New Console Ahead of GDC

Google is gearing up to unveil something gaming related at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC), and it could very well be their own console.

The company began sending out invites last month, but the most recent teaser to arrive may be our best look yet at what’s to come. We still don’t know what’s on the gaming horizon from Google, but the video teaser points to a potential console as it features what could be considered a start-up screen as well as an accompanying sound.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video above doesn’t offer much, but we do get a few looks at what appears to be a handful of different video games. We can see from the inside of a cargo plane, lush worlds that are perfect for exploration, large space-based RPG vibes, and so much more, which further indicates that we could possibly be seeing something in the gaming hardware department.

In addition to this, the video’s description says that Google will be revealing their “vision for the future of gaming.” What this exactly means will have to wait until the actual presentation.

Of course, there is always a possibility that this might have something to do with their Project Stream service that they were testing last year. For those who don’t recall, Google held a testing phase in which players were able to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey completely via streaming.

According to recent reports, Google is working on “a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on Google’s Chromecast or possibly a Google-made console.” Either way, it is certainly looking like Google will be entering the console war with a contender of their own, which is interesting to say the least.

We’ll just have to wait until Google takes the GDC 2019 stage on March 19th at 10 a.m. PDT to learn more.

What do you think about all of this? Will Google be unveiling their very own console at GDC next week? If not, what do you believe they have in store for fans? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!