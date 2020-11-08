Gorillaz Enter Grand Theft Auto in New Music Video

As the music group has been doing for some time now, Gorillaz released a new music video recently for one of the songs off of the relatively new album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. The "The Valley of the Pagans" music video is pretty standard fare for the virtual-ish musicians in that it is wildly inventive and... looks like it takes place within a Grand Theft Auto video game.

Again, this isn't the first time we've heard the song, nor is it even the first time we've seen it attached to a video game in some way. But the music video from Gorillaz is, as usual, a delight to watch, and the fact that it sees the band enter what appears to be Grand Theft Auto V with Noodle at the wheel is just an added bonus. Beck, who features on the track, even appears as an in-game popup from the game's iFruit phone.

Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, the album, is currently available wherever such things are sold. The latest and greatest Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto V, is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. It is set to be available for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Gorillaz right here.

What do you think of the "The Valley of the Pagans" music video? Have you been following all of Gorillaz's recent output? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!