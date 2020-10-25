Watch: Gorillaz Perform "The Valley of the Pagans" in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you have ever wanted to see Gorillaz "perform" within Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons, well, you have some very specific desires, but also, now is your time. Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett recently appeared on an episode of Animal Talking, Gary Whitta's talk show set within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As part of that appearance, Gorillaz's 2D and featured artist Beck performed the song "The Valley of the Pagans" from the Song Machine album on the talk show.

Of course, 2D is a created character, and Beck himself wasn't actually on the talk show proper. And it's all just a bit of puppetry to have them "perform" within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Even so, despite the caveats, it's a delightful little recreation, and worth the time if you're at all interested in the band. Prior to the performance, Albarn and Hewlett are also interviewed, and their little avatars are basically perfect as well. In short, Whitta and company do a good job producing a show that otherwise couldn't exist.

ICYMI: Watch 2D & @beck performing The Valley of the Pagans on Animal Talking with @garywhitta (plus a special interview 👀) Watch in full: https://t.co/Sr2LgkdPCx pic.twitter.com/Uavmo0eJKE — gorillaz (@gorillaz) October 24, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. A recent update prepared the title for Halloween, and there should be a special event for everyone to take part in later this week. If you haven't already, you might want to start stocking up on candy. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.

