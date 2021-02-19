Gotham Knights Release Window Possibly Leaked

✖

A new Gotham Knights leak has possibly shed light on the release date of the new Batman game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Right now, WB Games hasn't said when Gotham Knights is releasing, but it has confirmed it's dropping sometime this year. In other words, right now, 2021 is the most specific release window we have for the DC game. However, while WB Games isn't talking about the release date, a retailer just pushed a listing for the game with one.

According to The Game Collection, Gotham Knights is releasing on July 31, 2021. Now, some have mistaken this as a leaked release date. It's not. July 31 is a Saturday. Games, let alone AAA games, don't release on Saturdays. That said, while this doesn't leak a release date, it may leak the release window.

July 31 is likely a placeholder for July given that it's the last day of the month. In other words, this listing may imply that the game is releasing sometime in July. In fact, that's exactly what it suggests. The question is whether or not this is listing is the result of inside information, a guess, a mistake, or the retailer looking for page clicks.

What makes this listing in particular interesting is the fact that the official Gotham Knights Twitter account possibly teased a July 2021 release date last year. In other words, some puzzle pieces are starting to come together, but whether that's because they truly go together or because fans are forcing them together, well, right now, it's hard to say.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- The Game Collection nor WB Games -- have commented on the listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Gotham Knights is set to release sometime this year, and possibly sometime this July, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, James Sigfield.