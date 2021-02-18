Overwatch 2 Leak Surfaces Online Ahead of BlizzCon 2021

✖

A new Overwatch 2 leak has surfaced online ahead of BlizzCon 2021, and the leak comes the way of a prominent and reputable Overwatch leaker. Blizzard has already confirmed the long-awaited sequel will be at BlizzCon 2021 and that it will have updates to share, but right now, it hasn't said a peep about what fans can expect. With the game not releasing this year, it's safe to assume we won't get a release date, but at this point, this is probably the only safe assumption to make about the sequel and its BlizzCon presence this year.

That said, right on cue, Overwatch leaker Metro recently took to Twitter to do what Blizzard won't do: set expectations. And to this end, Metro warns Overwatch fans to lower their expectations, noting this will more or less be a progress report on the game, and nothing more.

According to Metro, new heroes will be revealed, and it sounds like this will be the highlight. The leaker also notes that "free-to-play is in the works," but it probably won't be revealed at BlizzCon.

Metro also briefly touches upon the first game, which he says is dead. And to this end, he says not expect to see a new Overwatch hero at any point.

Beyond Overwatch 2, Metro also teases that the long-rumored Diablo 2 remaster will finally be revealed as well.

Unfortunately, this is where the leak ends, and right now, there's no indication any more details will be shared before the event. That said, if more details do surface, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official and it's subject to change.

