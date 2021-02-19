PewDiePie Cocomelon Diss Track Removed by YouTube for Cyberbullying Kids

✖

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has been no stranger to posting diss track videos on his channel in the past, but the beloved creator’s latest piece of content of this type hasn’t been popular with the powers that be over at YouTube. In fact, the new music video ended up breaking some of YouTube’s guidelines, leading to a controversial removal of it from the platform entirely.

Kjellberg’s latest diss track was directed at Cocomelon, which is a YouTube channel dedicated to content for children. The video in question featured disparaging lyrics that made fun of children who watched the channel and its content. The reason Kjellberg directed this video towards Cocomelon in the first place is because the latter channel is quickly approaching the number of subscribers that the PewDiePie channel boasts. The diss track was very similar to the ones that Kjellberg posted in his feud with T-Series back in 2018 and 2019.

(1/2) To clarify, this violated two policies 1) Child safety: by looking like it was made for kids but containing inappropriate content (incl violence) 2) Harassment: we allow criticism & also diss tracks in some cases, but w/ both policies in mind, this video crossed the line. pic.twitter.com/PmEqkQXhAu — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 19, 2021

While the spat between Kjellberg and Cocomelon might seem like it was supposed to be all in good fun, YouTube took issue with the fact that the video directed harassment towards a channel meant for children. In an ensuing explanation regarding the removal of the video, YouTube said that Kjellberg made content that looked “like it was made for kids” but it contained content that wasn’t appropriate for that audience. In addition, it also violated the platform’s cyberbullying policy which is described as “content that harms the YouTube community by persistently inciting hostility between creators for personal financial gain.”

Kjellberg himself ended up posting a separate video titled “I Love Kids” after the initial diss track went live making clear that it was all supposed to be in good fun. Unlike his feud with T-Series, Kjellberg said that the diss track against Cocomelon is essentially meant to be the end of the ordeal because he doesn’t “actually care about Cocomelon.” He went on to say that it was, “Fun for what it was,” and noted that he didn’t want it to “get out of control like last time.” He also encouraged his audience to stay “civil” and “keep it fun.”

Even though Kjellberg doesn't seem torn up about the way this whole situation turned out, what do you think about it? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Verge]