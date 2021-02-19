Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games for a Week

✖

Epic Games routinely offers at least one free game per week, but this time, it’s giving away a pair of games instead. The two games made free this week and available to claim until February 25th are Absolute Drift: Zen Edition and Rage 2, two games that couldn’t be much further apart from each other aside from their shared affinity for vehicular prowess. The next free game after these two has already been announced as well to let people plan for what they’ll be playing next week.

The two free games available now in the Epic Games Store were confirmed this week following the typical schedule that updates on Thursdays. They’re free for just under a week now, but once you claim them, they’re yours to keep for good so long as you play them through the Epic Games Store.

Rage 2 being the sequel in the series and a Bethesda game is probably one players will be more familiar with compared to Absolute Drift, but with both being free, there’s no harm in giving either a try. You can find previews of each game below along with trailers to show what you’re getting yourself into before you commit to trying them.

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition

“This is a driving experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master drifter as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world,” a preview of the game read. “Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads while you work to unlock trophies and elite events. Compete against ghosts of the top players in the world, or refine your skills by out-scoring your own ghost. Chill out to over 3 hours of original electronic music by C41 and NYTE as you challenge your driving skills at every turn until you finally master the art of drifting.”

“Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist,” a preview of the game read. “As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition and Rage 2 are free in the Epic Games Store until February 25th.