Gotham Knights Teases DC FanDome Reveal

The upcoming video game Gotham Knights will officially be making an appearance at DC FanDome on October 16th, DC announced today. Developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal has been relatively quiet about the title since announcing its delay from 2021 to 2022 earlier this year, but a new tease released alongside the announcement seems to indicate that we will learn more about the game's primary villainous organization, The Court of Owls, if nothing else.

"[T]here's no better antithesis to [the new guard of heroes], honestly, than The Court of Owls," Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding told us last year, "which represents corrupt, old, entrenched power and wealth, it's just twisted and has distorted and turned Gotham City into this grotesque version of an East Coast American city, right? So I think it was a really logical, very organic choice as an adversary for that group of heroes."

You can check out the new tease for Gotham Knights' appearance at DC FanDome below:

Here's the full official description for the upcoming video game, in case you missed it:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

As noted above, DC FanDome is set to return once again on October 16th and include a number of different DC-related reveals and announcements -- including about Gotham Knights. Gotham Knights itself is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

