Gotham Knights Game Gets Delayed

✖

Gotham Knights has been delayed and will no longer be releasing in 2021, the developers announced this week. The DC game that includes playable characters like Batgirl, Red Hood, and more will instead be targeting a 2022 release date with no more specific release window announced beyond that. A message accompanying the announcement of the delay said that the time spent working on the game will ensure the developers are able to “deliver the best possible experience for players.”

Warner Bros. Games Montreal shared the latest news on Gotham Knights from the game’s Twitter account on Friday. In the typical fashion for these sorts of delay announcements that people have become all too familiar with over the course of 2020 and into 2021, an image with text shared the news about the new release window.

“Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022,” the announcement began. “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for you tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

The promise of more to be shown in the coming months is at least good news for those looking forward to the game, though we likely would’ve gotten that anyway since the game was previously scheduled to release sometime this year. We’ve only seen a few bits of gameplay since the initial reveal though, so anything extra will be welcome.

That reveal and the accompanying gameplay left people with plenty of questions about the story of Gotham Knights, particularly when it comes to Batman. Batman is dead in the game, at least according to the official description of Gotham Knights, but fans have their own theories.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” a preview of Gotham Knights teased. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”

Gotham Knights will now release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in 2022.