Batman Fans Are Stoked for Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, the new video game from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, was officially revealed today as part of a panel at DC FanDome, DC's digital event showing off announcements and trailers and the like that would have normally appeared at the likes of San Diego Comic-Con. The video game appears to be set in the aftermath of the most recent Batman video game, Batman: Arkham Knight. And folks are absolutely losing it online.

In case you didn't play Arkham Knight, Bruce Wayne/Batman is dead, and it would seem that he has alerted the rest of his family in order to help provide some semblance of order to Gotham. It appears to include playable characters like Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and even Jason Todd in his Red Hood persona.

Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/t6b9g1TBh9 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

The first gameplay for the upcoming video game largely focused on Batgirl and introduced Mr. Freeze as one of the game's villains. There is no telling just how much of a role he will play, however, as it would appear that the Court of Owls also has a presence in the video game. It seems fair to assume that the Talons will play some kind of major role.

Here's the official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

The panel itself was only announced last Friday, August 14th, but had long been assumed to feature there ever since DC FanDome was first announced. All this past week, the developer has been teasing cryptic puzzles and images leading up to today's official reveal, so things had already been whipped into something of a frenzy already.

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Keep reading to check out what people are saying about the new video game!