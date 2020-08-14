DC FanDome Reveals WB Games Montreal Announcement Panel

✖

After much teasing over the past several months interspersed with periods of silence, it would appear that whatever Warner Bros. Games Montreal is working on will finally be revealed at DC FanDome, the upcoming virtual event from DC that is set to take place on Saturday, August 22nd. According to the just-announced schedule, there will be a panel in the middle of the day where the new video game -- largely expected and rumored to be a new Batman title -- will officially be announced.

Again, there's nothing here hinting at what, exactly, Warner Bros. Games Montreal is actually going to reveal other than the obvious. It's a DC video game! It should likely feature DC characters! But every tease up to this point has screamed "Batman" at various levels. Here is everything we know about the DC FanDome panel thanks to the new schedule:

Title: Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement

When: Saturday, August 22nd at 1:30PM ET/10:30AM PT

"Where:" Hall of Heroes

Description: Gamers! You won’t want to miss this first look at an exciting new game, and Q&A with its developers.

Length: 20 minutes.

At this point, it remains unclear exactly what Warner Bros. Games Montreal will announce at the event on Saturday, August 22nd. But, as noted above, all signs point to a new Batman video game. Whether that is the "Gotham Knights" game that appears to be on the way or something else entirely remains to be seen. It would make sense given that we have already seen the long-rumored Suicide Squad video game is a reality. You can check out all of our previous coverage of WB Games Montreal right here.

What do you think is going to be revealed at DC FanDome? Has Warner Bros. Games Montreal really been hard at work on a new Batman video game all this time? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

