Gran Turismo 7 April Update Adds 4 New Cars

Gran Turismo 7 got its promised April update this week with four new cars in tow alongside some other features and changes to make note of. These updates typically focus on adding some new vehicles while changing up the featured Scape, and while this month's update did do exactly that, it also added a new World Circuits race as well as some extra menus in the GT Café mode. The update in question should be out now for PlayStation users to download.

Each time new cars are added to the game, Gran Turismo 7 players are typically teased with silhouettes of the cars ahead of their big debut which gives them a chance to guess what's coming. The patch notes for the update confirmed the plans, however, so with no more guesswork involved, here's what's new in Gran Turismo 7:

New Cars

Jaguar XJ220 '92: A road-going Group C car with breath-taking bodywork.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 '20: An improved and more cost-effective GT3 machine.

Dallara SF23 Super Formula / Toyota '23 and the Dallara SF23 Super Formula / Honda '23: The next evolution of Super Formula cars aims to bring sustainability to motorsports.

World Circuits

Super Formula has been added as a new race to World Circuits.

New GT Café Menus

Extra Menu No. 20: 'Collection: Shelby' (Collector Level 41 and above)

Extra Menu No 21: 'Collection: Alpine' (Collector Level 35 and above)

Scapes

'North Yorkshire' and 'Miyazaki' have been added to the featured section.

While Gran Turismo 7 continues strong with new content like this that doesn't look to be drying up anytime soon, other Gran Turismo news hit this week as well. Specifically, some of the first footage from the upcoming Gran Turismo movie starring David Harbour and Orlando Bloom was shown off recently during Cinemacon. The movie is scheduled to come to theaters soon enough on August 11th, so it won't be long now before Gran Turismo fans are able to see their racing game from a different perspective.