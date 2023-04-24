Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Being Review Bombed by PlayStation Fans

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores on PS5, the new standalone DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, is being review bombed on Metacritc by PlayStation fans. Right now, the game boasts an 82 Metacritic score based on 32 critic reviews. Its user score is only 3.2 though thanks to 402 "negative" reviews, which dwarfs the 22 "mixed" reviews and 211 "positive" reviews. Obviously, all the negative reviews don't say the same thing nor do they all have the same criticism, but a majority of them have taken umbrage with one specific part of the DLC, which is a light spoiler if you haven't played it yet.

If you've been paying to Internet discourse about the DLC, much of it has been lasered focus on the Aloy's kiss with Seyka, a new character she meets during the DLC. The kiss seems to confirm that Aloy is queer. And it's this revealatiion that seems to be the main point of contention among the game's review bombers.

So far, Metacritic, which has been attempting to crack down on review bombings for a while, has not addressed the situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. For right now, the game boasts one of the worst Metacritic user scores of 2023. In fact, it may even be the worst.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is avaialable via the PS5. Unlike the base game, the DLC is not available on PS4. Further, you need to have beaten the base experience to play the DLC. If you meet both of these requirements, you will then need to fork over $19.99, and you can begin playing. The DLC takes roughly seven to fifteen hours to beat, depending on your playstyle and how much content you're trying to squeeze from the experience.

"South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago," reads an official blurb about the DLC. "Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West™, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds."