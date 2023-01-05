Gran Turismo Movie First Footage Revealed

Sony has revealed the first footage for the upcoming Gran Turismo movie. The Gran Turismo movie was announced last year and caught many off guard given the amazing variety of franchises that PlayStation has to offer. With so many more games that make immediate sense for a movie, Gran Turismo was a strange pick, but it is also one of the most interesting. The film is based on a true story of a Gran Turismo player turned real race car driver and will feature an all-star cast with the likes of Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, and more. The film is also directed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, so a bunch of talented folks are backing the project.

At CES 2023, Sony revealed the first footage of Gran Turismo with a behind-the-scenes featurette that showcases some of the drama off of the track while highlighting the adrenaline-pumping racing that will be seen in the film. The Gran Turismo movie looks to be quite a showstopper with fancy drone shots, special camera work that will highlight the POVs seen in the games, and more. If there was any concern that this movie would be bland or look boring, this footage will probably put those concerns to rest. The Gran Turismo movie looks like it will really emphasize the fast-paced action of the games and really put viewers in the seat of a car that's speeding across a race track. Only time will tell how it will pan out, but so far, it looks great.

Fans won't have to wait long to see the Gran Turismo movie as it is scheduled to release this summer. Gran Turismo will release in theaters on August 11th, 2022. It won't be the only car-related PlayStation franchise that's getting adapted in 2023, though. Twisted Metal is getting a TV series that will come to Peacock sometime later this year, but details are still fairly scarce about that project.

Are you excited for Gran Turismo? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.