Grand Theft Auto 6 Confirms Return to Vice City

After a decade-long wait, Rockstar Games officially pulled back the curtain today on Grand Theft Auto 6. The debut trailer for the game revealed that players will be headed back to Vice City, as well as other locations based on the state of Florida. Rumors of a return to Vice City have been circulating online since at least 2018. Those rumors have now been confirmed, though Vice City is looking significantly different from the last time players visited. Rockstar is clearly taking advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware, and the game's locations are looking impressive to say the least.

Vice City

Vice City first appeared as a location in the original Grand Theft Auto back in 1997. Each area in that game was based on a real-life city in the United States, with Vice City being inspired by Miami. In 2002, Vice City would make a comeback in a major way with the release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. In that game, players were able to visit Vice City in 1986. GTA: Vice City was a major success for Rockstar, and is widely considered one of the best games in the series. The location appeared once again in GTA: Vice City Stories, which was released on Sony's PSP in 2006.

Despite its clear popularity and importance to the series, Vice City has been missing ever since. However, the location is poised to make a major comeback in GTA 6. From everything Rockstar has revealed thus far, GTA 6 seems to take place in the modern day, nearly four decades after the events that took place in GTA: Vice City. Given that, it will be interesting to see if the game features any specific references or callbacks to that game!

GTA 6 Platforms and Release Window

As of this writing, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Presumably, the game will also release on PC, though the platform is conspicuously missing from Rockstar's announcements today. Given the fact that the rest of the series has been available on PC, it seems like a very safe bet GTA 6 will not be a console exclusive.

Unfortunately, the long wait for GTA 6 is going to be even longer, as the game is not set to release until 2025. Rockstar has not offered a more concrete window at this time, so we don't know if the game will arrive earlier in the year or later. The series has had precedent for both, with Grand Theft Auto V debuting in September 2013, and Grand Theft Auto IV in April 2008. At this point, it's anyone's guess, but with the release of the game's first trailer, GTA 6 feels closer to release than ever before.

