GTA 6 Platforms Confirmed by Rockstar Games

Developer Rockstar Games was scheduled to release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, but a poorly timed leak caused the developer to release the trailer early. With the trailer out in the wild, players all over the globe are starting their countdown to GTA 6's 2025 release window. However, in a new press release dropped alongside the trailer, Rockstar has made a surprising revelation about which systems GTA 6 is launching on. While things could change over the next year, Rockstar has only confirmed that GTA 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving out PC players, at least for now.

The news was first spotted by Video Games Chronicle, which noticed the messaging in one of Rockstar's press releases. It's worth noting that GTA 5 also didn't launch on PC when it came out in 2013. That game first launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before coming to PS5 and Xbox One in 2014 and then PC in 2015. That means it took about 18 months before Rockstar was able to get Grand Theft Auto 5 onto PCs. It's quite possible that we'll see a similar timeframe for GTA 6, though it's impossible to know until Rockstar makes an announcement.

Grand Theft Auto 6's First Trailer

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the first trailer for GTA 6 went live earlier today. It featured players' first look at what appears to be the new protagonist. Lucia seems to have just gotten out of prison in Vice City and is potentially joining forces with another character to go on a crime spree. If that turns out to the be case, Lucia would be the first female protagonist in a Grand Theft Auto game, though it seems likely that her partner (who is reportedly named Jason) might also be playable, taking cues from the trio of protagonists in GTA 5.

Either way, the real star of the first trailer is undoubtedly the city. In Rockstar's press release, it said that players will be exploring the state of Leonida, "home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond." Rockstar claims this is "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." Considering how massive the world looks in the first trailer, that's not too hard to believe.

Hopefully, we'll start to hear more about what Lucia (and potentially Jason) is getting up to down in Vice City. After all, the GTA series has long been known for its over-the-top story and a vast array of minigames. The trailer doesn't include too many hints outside of the standard offerings like boats and planes, but there are a few nuggets that could turn out to be incredible ways of fleshing out Leonida. For example, social media plays a heavy role in the trailer, which could be a hint at where the story is going. And who wouldn't want a minigame where you're hunting down alligators that have seemingly taken over the city?

Fans will have to wait at least a little bit longer to see exactly what Rockstar has up its sleeve. GTA 6 launches sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.