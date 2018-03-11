Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Targeting 2022 Release, Will Take Place in Vice City and South America

Grand Theft Auto 6 is real, targeting a 2021/2022 release, and will take the coveted crime series back to Vice City/Miami, according to a fresh-out-the-oven rumor.

The report comes from YouTube channel, The Know, who claim to have an inside source who is working on the game, which is going by the codename of Project Americas. As for why it is condenamed Project Americas, it’s apparently because you will be able to fly between the United States and South America throughout the game.

As mentioned above, The Know’s source also claims the game is poised to return the series to Vice City. For those that don’t know: Vice City is simply the game’s fictional take on the city of Miami, and is where the sixth entry of the series took place. Whether it will be set in modern-day times or take place in the past (or future), wasn’t disclosed.

If the report is right though, this will mark the first time the series has gone to South America. As for what part of South America, that wasn’t disclosed either. If I was betting man, I’d say both Brazil or Columbia are strong possibilities, the latter especially if the game takes place in the 1980’s, as it did with GTA: Vice City. Given that the 1980’s, aka the Scarface era, was also the decade of the crack epidemic, it would make sense for Columbia to be the South American location, as it was a major player in said epidemic with the likes of Pablo Escobar and the cartel.

Lastly, the report resurfaces a previous rumor that the protagonist of the game may be a female character. However, it also notes this isn’t confirmed yet. Further, there is no word whether or not the game will feature multiple playable characters, which was done for the first time with GTA V to much acclaim.

It’s important to remember, at this point, all of this is just rumors. And even if everything here is spot on, it could all change. 2021/2022 is three to four years away, which is a great deal of development time, and if there is one thing that can be said about video game development, it’s that a lot can change over time.

No matter the case, there’s one thing that is safe to assume: Rockstar is going to make another Grand Theft Auto title. After all, the latest entry,GTA V, is one of the best-selling games of all time, having sold more than 90 million copies to date.

Source: The Know