GTA 6 Will Be "Worth The Wait", Says GTA 5 Actor

Grand Theft Auto VI will be worth the wait, according to one of the actors from the first game. If you're like anyone else who actively plays games, you're probably anxiously awaiting the release of GTA 6. The game is one of the most anticipated titles of all-time as it will follow Rockstar's two most beloved games, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Both games are two of the best selling games in history and raised a high bar for the developer. It will also be the first Rockstar game designed specifically for the new consoles and will almost certainly be one of the most ambitious games that has ever been made.

With that said, fans are waiting with baited breath for any news. All Rockstar has said is that it is working on a new Grand Theft Auto, but it has not shared any info on what it will be like. Some leaks have given us some early development footage, confirming two new protagonists, a return to Vice City, and more intricate gameplay, but we know nothing of its story. As fans continue to wait for a trailer, they continue to grow more anxious. Just this month, Grand Theft Auto V turned 10 and fans hoped this would lead to a new update on the game, but alas, it didn't happen. However, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke is doing his best to ease fans' anxiety. The actor played Michael de Santa and, in the canon ending of the game, is still very much alive. In a new post, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the game and told fans that Grand Theft Auto VI will be "worth the wait", just like the fifth game.

Ned Luke comments about GTA 6.

'It will be worth the wait' 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hbxgJreDE — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 21, 2023

It's unclear if Luke actually knows anything or if he is just recognizing the talent of Rockstar and pointing to the developer's extensive resume. Rockstar historically doesn't really bring back main characters in the Grand Theft Auto games, but there are various threads that connect the different games. It's possible Michael will appear in Vice City in the sixth game, but that's pure speculation. Luke may know nothing at all and could be speaking as just a fan.