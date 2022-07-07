Grand Theft Auto 6 Update Provided by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has once again uttered the words "next Grand Theft Auto" in a new statement. Although it's no secret that Rockstar is knee-deep in the fabled and tentatively titled Grand Theft Auto 6, the developer operates in the shadows and has created a veil of mystery, causing all kinds of speculation about its next game. There's a lot of love for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption 2, the developer's last game, raised the bar for open-world gaming and set a lot of expectations for the next GTA game. Despite the developer retaining a lot of secrecy, it is completely aware of the hype players have for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a new update regarding GTA Online and Red Dead Online, Rockstar Games talked about why it won't be creating any new major content updates for the online western game. The answer is as simple as Rockstar knows it needs to focus more on Grand Theft Auto 6. The developer confirmed it has been working on the new Grand Theft Auto for at least the "last few years" and began shifting development resources over to the project as it ramped up more. Rockstar stated that it's aware of the expectations for the game and is doing what it can to exceed them.

"Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players' expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be," said Rockstar Games.

Although Rockstar isn't ready to lift the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6 quite yet, it's refreshing to hear them talk about it candidly and offer transparency on what's going on with its various games. While some fans may be disheartened to hear the new GTA game comes at the cost of Red Dead Online, it makes sense for the developer to focus more on the follow-up to one of the best selling games of all-time.

