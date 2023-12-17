The GTA Trilogy Apparently Looks Way Better on Mobile Than Console and PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been released on mobile and apparently it's way better than the original versions. The PlayStation 2 era of Grand Theft Auto is one of the most special eras in all of gaming. Those three games dominated that console generation and helped put Rockstar Games on the map as one of the most respected developers out there. Each game got bigger and bigger, showing Rockstar's ability to create believable open worlds with rich stories and amazing characters. Without those games being as good as they were, it's hard to say whether or not we'd be getting something like Grand Theft Auto VI or Red Dead Redemption 2.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, Rockstar Games remade/remastered the GTA PS2 trilogy for modern hardware and while many were excited for this, it didn't meet expectations. The games were filled with bugs, slammed for being really ugly, and just ultimately felt like a slap in the face. Even two years later, some fans are unhappy with the state that collection is in and don't think it has been fixed properly. No one is really sure how this all happened, but there has been a lot of finger pointing over the years. Nevertheless, Rockstar Games released the trilogy on mobile and Netflix earlier this week and... it's apparently pretty good. This new port was done by a developer known as Video Games Deluxe, which is different from Grove Street Games who did the other version of the collection. Visually, they look a lot better and seem to be less buggy as a whole. Some are hoping this means a new patch will come to the other versions of the game, but given this was done for completely different hardware by a different developer, it's hard to say if that will happen.

WHY DO THE MOBILE VERSIONS LOOK FAR SUPERIOR THAN THE CONSOLE & PC VERSION???? https://t.co/ZH7eAFGzJr — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) December 14, 2023

Rockstar's priority seems to lie within developing Grand Theft Auto VI right now. We did just get a pretty sizable update to GTA Online as well, but Rockstar Games is gearing up to release the next Grand Theft Auto in 2025 and it seems to be an all-hands on deck process.