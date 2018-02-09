Grand Theft Auto Online Will Be Business As Usual, Even With Red Dead Redemption 2’s Launch

The publishing team at Take-Two Interactive had a lot to say about games this week, like how Grand Theft Auto V reached incredible new sales heights, and how Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to dominate the holiday season. But some players might be concerned that when Red Dead does arrive, GTA Online might dwindle in business.

But that’s not what is going to happen. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to these concerns, noting that the support for the game will continue on, even as Red Dead Redemption 2 – and its many modes – thrives.

“We don’t really talk about pacing of content, and I’m not sure we even think about it that way.” Zelnick told investors. “We create great entertainment experiences and when they’re ready we deliver them to consumers. And so we don’t have any kind of metronome quality to the creation of any of our entertainment experiences here. Rockstar Games has said they intend to continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online, and that support of Grand Theft Auto Online has nothing to do with the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. These are different projects and they stand independent of one another.”

It’d make sense to continue supporting GTA Online, especially considering that so many copies of Grand Theft Auto V are making the rounds. Even the little things make a difference, whether it’s a new car, a new mode or even changes to the weekly Premium Races and Time Trials.

And keep in mind we’ve still got a few more months before Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on store shelves, so Rockstar still has time to pad GTA Online with new content, including a possible expansion along the lines of its Smuggler’s Run one. At the very least, we’ll still see continuous vehicles and events come around, as well as special activities every now and then.

But, man, will Red Dead Redemption 2 be a lot of fun online – especially if we get that rumored Battle Royale mode. We’re all in.

Grand Theft Auto Online, as part of Grand Theft Auto V, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.