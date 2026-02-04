Stardew Valley Update 1.7 Will Expand a Fan-Favorite Feature for the First Time in 10 Years

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has announced that the game’s upcoming Update 1.7 will expand on a fan-favorite feature for the first time in a decade. Despite now being nearly 10 years old, Barone hasn’t slowed down whatsoever when it comes to adding new content to the beloved farming sim. Past updates for the game have added new farm layouts, new pets, and perhaps most notably, co-op play to the title. Now, with Update 1.7, Barone has said that he’ll be updating one of the game’s most popular elements to make it a bit more extensive than before.

In a conversation with IGN, Barone shared that Stardew Valley Update 1.7 will introduce two new marriage options to the game. The ability to marry other characters in Stardew Valley is something that was added to the title all the way back in 2016 but has been limited to 12 villagers (6 men and 6 women) since. Now, Barone will be expanding the pool of romanceable options by a small amount, but he still won’t say who the two additions are.

“I’m trying to not reveal too much because I like for it to be a surprise,” Barone said. “I’m going to be adding two more marriage candidates, but I’ll reveal who it is on the anniversary day.”

Currently, Stardew Valley Update 1.7 doesn’t have a release date of any sort. However, fans might not have to wait much longer to find out about when it will roll out. As Barone said, he’s preparing to share more about the future of the game later this month on February 26th, which will mark its 10th anniversary. At that time, not only will we learn about who the new marriage candidates are, but we may also find out more about releasing timing for Update 1.7.

Outside of Stardew Valley, Barone continues to work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, as well. Like Stardew’s Update 1.7, Haunted Chocolatier doesn’t yet have a launch window of any sort and seems to still be multiple years away from its release. Barone continues to provide frequent information on how development is progressing on the game, though, which means we should learn more about its status in the weeks and months to come.

