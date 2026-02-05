Invincible’s New Game Will Make Godzilla and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossovers a Reality

Invincible has rarely been hotter as a property, as the successful Prime Video series is entering its fourth season while the franchise expands into video games with the anticipated new fighting game Invincible VS. The franchise is also no stranger to the tabletop world, with multiple games in the mix, but Invincible’s new game is the only one out of all of those iterations that will allow you to crossover with Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

Invincible recently announced a multitude of new partnerships and collaborations, and one of the most intriguing additions was the partnership with UVS Games. It turns out that Invincible will be getting its own entry in UVS’s UniVersus Card Game, as the announcement states that “UVS Games has been licensed for ready-to-play prebuilt decks and playmat accessories.” That means that the series can now crossover with other UVS properties, including Godzilla, Street Fighter, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

How Can Invincible Cross Over With TMNT, Street Fighter, and More?

The UniVersus Collectible Card Game includes a number of major properties that span the realm of anime, video games, and animation. Right now, there are decks, booster boxes, and playmates for franchises like My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Godzilla, Street Fighter, Tekken, King of Fighters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Critical Role, and Solo Leveling, and the roster continues to grow each and every year.

All you have to do is have a prebuilt deck or build a deck of your own featuring a particular franchise, and you can then throw down with another player who can have a completely different franchise as their focus. Each of the different decks uses the same core system, so while there are differences between them, the main rules are the same.

That means Invincible will be right at home amongst the growing roster, and with the statement that they be rolling out prebuilt decks, you can rest assured that some of your favorite characters will be able to mix it up with some of your other favorites from different franchises.

Typically, when a new IP joins the fray, there are at least two different decks offered, so if that follows suit here, a perfect duo would be Invincible and Atom Eve, but you could also go with characters like Omni-Man, Robot, or any host of others. That said, be honest, we all just want Rex Spode in the mix. Fingers crossed it happens.

No release date for Invincible UniVersus has been revealed yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

