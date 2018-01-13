Gravity Rush 2 Server Shutdown Date Postponed

The shutdown date for Gravity Rush 2’s online servers has been postponed to a later date after they were scheduled to end in just a week.

Originally scheduled to come to a close on Jan. 18, the end of the game’s online components that include special content, challenges, and leaderboards has been delayed to July 18. Players who were getting in some last-minute playtime noticed and shared the news that an in-game popup announced the delay of the end date with the new times listed below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

July 18, 2018 10:00pm PDT

July 19, 2018 1:00am EDT

July 19, 2018 5:00am UTC

The PlayStation exclusive’s end comes not long after the game was released on Jan. 18, 2017, which means that the game’s online services originally were scheduled to come to an end just one year after being released. While the offline components will still be accessible, the loss of the multiplayer and the inability to earn special items are losses that members of the Gravity Rush 2 community mourned.

But that community itself seems to have had a part in the extension of the game’s servers. As the end date of the servers approached, fans took to Twitter and other platforms to reach out to Sony about extending the life of their game. Messages such as #DontForgetGravityRush and other pleads were created and appear to have been at least somewhat effective in prolonging the life of the game’s online components. There’s no guarantee at the moment that the decision was actually inspired by the passionate players and wasn’t just a planned decision from Sony, but those who worked to keep the game alive can take pride in the victory regardless.

Of course, the game still has a shutdown date, so that victory may only be temporary, but other games have had scheduled end dates for online features only to be pushed back repeatedly as well. Demon’s Souls is one game that comes to mind, a game with online servers that were supposed to end years ago and are only just now really, truly coming to an end soon in February.

Gravity Rush 2 players have just a bit longer to enjoy the game, so get to collecting the special content and interacting with others while you still can.