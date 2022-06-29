GreekGodx Banned by Twitch After Controversial Stream

Popular Twitch streamer GreekGodx has been banned by the Amazon-owned platform following some controversial comments made during a recent stream. It's currently unclear if the comments in question are what led to the Twitch ban, but many have gone ahead and made that connection. The ban occurred yesterday, and right now, it's unclear if it's permanent or temporary, though the former seems unlikely.

GreekGodx, at one point, was one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world before taking a long break from streaming a couple of years ago. While he still demands a sizable audience, the combination of this break and the infrequency of his streams means he's no longer as popular as he used to be. Again though, he still has plenty of eyeballs tuning in when he does stream. And during a recent stream, these viewers were treated to some controversial remarks when the streamer sent a message to future love interests.

"And this goes to any women, any women who wants to date me, especially female streamers that want to date me -- if you wanna date me, you better believe I will be, even if you're streaming, you're going to have to stop streaming," said the streamer. " Streaming is ended for you. Your career is done. I will stream while you cook for me and clean for me and look after the children while I gain all the money and give it to you and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life. That's how I want to run my life. That's my life and how I want to do it. Now, it's up to you and other people in their other worlds to do whatever they want to do, but my reality is I'm going to sit here and earn all the money. You are going to be in the kitchen, cooking, cleaning, and make sure my home is f*****g clean, and I'm gonna make sure we have money to have a home and a place for you to sleep at night. It's called working together."

Greekgodx was banned on Twitch after a bizarre sexist rant where he demanded any woman he dates would quit streaming and be "in the kitchen"



🧵 pic.twitter.com/bVcaJuj1lO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 28, 2022

As you would expect, these remarks have not sat well with many. That said, it's still not clear if the video above is the reason he was hit with the ban hammer. That said, and as always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.