Grim Dawn Update 1.2 is It's "Most Comprehensive" Yet, Full Patch Notes

Grim Dawn's third expansion is on the horizon, but first, Crate Entertainment is dropping its biggest free update yet.

Earlier this year, Grim Dawn developer Crate Entertainment announced that it's working on the action RPG's third expansion. Fangs of Asterkarn is set to release next year, but that doesn't mean work has stalled on everything else in the game. In fact, the team is hard at work on what it calls its "most comprehensive free update" yet. The version 1.2 update is chock full of new improvements that Grim Dawn fans have been asking for over the past few years, including a big fix to the difficulty that lets you play through the entire game up to the level cap at whatever difficulty you want.

To help facilitate that, players will notice that fewer items are dropping with the new update, but the items that do drop will be high quality. Outside of the difficulty changes, there's a brand-new Evade skill that lets you dodge enemy attacks more easily. Crate has also taken health and energy potions out of the mix and turned them into a mainline skill, taking them out of your inventory to free up space. With the size of this update, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of fixes and changes that players will want to look through before the patch goes live on November 16.

Grim Dawn is available now on Xbox and PC platforms. You'll find the full patch notes for the version 1.2 update below.

Grim Dawn Version 1.2 Full Patch Notes

V1.2.0.0

[Major New Features]

You can now play the entirety of the game up to the level cap on the difficulty that's enjoyable to you. To support this, level scaling has been updated on Normal and Elite difficulty. Many areas on Normal now scale up to level 100. Elite difficulty now scales up to level 100 in all areas. Loot quality and experience gains remain higher on higher difficulties.



Defeating the Loghorrean on Normal/Veteran difficulty now unlocks Elite and Ultimate difficulty for that character (note: this difficulty unlock is not retroactive). Players can proceed to the difficulty they feel most ready for.



Completing a quest that grants Skill or Attribute points on a higher difficulty (Elite or Ultimate) will now reward you the Skill and Attribute points from the lower difficulties as well (ex. completing Kasparov's Pocket Portal on Ultimate will also grant skill points from the Normal/Elite difficulty quests if you skipped them).



All loot tables have been overhauled with 30-60% less items dropping. To compensate, loot quality and iron bits drops have been significantly increased.



All Bosses now have a 100% chance to drop their (non-legendary) Monster Infrequents.



A new base Evade skill has been added, bound to Spacebar by default. Evade interrupts any other action to immediately dash in the desired direction and offers a brief invulnerability window (iframes). Pause now defaults to P and the Party window to K. Existing players will need to set a keybind or reset their keybinds in order to take advantage of this. Keybinds have been reset for Xbox players to accomodate this addition.



Health and Energy Potions have been removed from the game. The character now has potion skills baseline and does not need to keep them in their inventory. Dedicated potion buttons have been added to the Quickbar.



Toggled buffs are now automatically toggled on and no longer need to be on the skill bar (note: if your character currently has two exclusive skills learned, the one with more points invested takes priority).



You can now disable visuals for toggled buffs in the game options to improve visual clarity on your character and to show off all that gear.



New visuals have been added to alert you to Legendary, Monster Infrequent, Double Rare and Double Rare Monster Infrequent drops. Monster Infrequents are now marked by an icon to separate them from standard Rare items.



Monster Health Bar options have been improved. You can now toggle thicker health bars and display % values for monster health.



Monster Health Bar can now be toggled to also display all debuffs applied to the target monster.



The Nullification mechanic (ex. Arcane heroes) has been overhauled. It now purges all temporary buffs and Disables toggled buffs for 5 seconds. No more fumbling through your skill bars to turn auras back on.



New Accessibility Feature: Disable Day-Night Cycle. By enabling this, the game will be perpetually set to noon.



New Accessibility Feature: Disable Fog. If you do not wish to see the ambient fog, you can disable it in the video options.



New Accessibility Feature: Cooldown Counters. Enable this to see a numeric countdown on your skills on the quickbar.



New Accessibility Feature: Auto-Pick Up Radius can now be increased or reduced from its default setting.



A new keybind has been added to hide the User Interface for taking screenshots. Existing players will need to set a keybind or reset their keybinds in order to take advantage of this.



[Shattered Realm]

The exit portal mechanic has been overhauled for non-boss shards. Each player now receives their own personal portal at their current location that will take them out of the shard and into the next one.



A new Eternal Waystone has been added that can take you up to Shard 90 with rewards. Existing Deathly Waystones and blueprint have been converted to this waystone. A new Deathly Waystone is available upon beating Shard 95 or higher, but any previously unlocked shards are retained.



Shrines have been redesigned with powerful new, but temporary blessings, all of which boost your Maximum Movement Speed for their duration. These blessings no longer carry any penalties. Shrine offerings have been updated.



Increased drop chance of Shattered Souls from champion enemies.



Increased monster % Crit damage by 10% on Ultimate difficulty.



Increased monster Health scaling on Normal and Elite difficulties, particularly at shards 60+.



Reduced monster Physical damage on Elite and Ultimate difficulties, particularly at shards 60+.



Monster % Heal effects are now reduced in the Shattered Realm.



The "A Done Deal" achievement now requires you to interact with each of the Shattered Realm's shrines at least once, rather than having all 5 effects active at the same time.



The Bonebleach special map has been disabled. It may return in the future after some much needed maintenance.



Reduced Physical damage done by traps.



[Crucible]

Reduced the number of non-boss monsters spawned in the Crucible.



Waves 150-170 now have 6 mutators as a positive player mutator is now always rolled for the 5th mutator.



Increased monster % Crit damage by 5% on Gladiator difficulty



Monster % Heal effects are now reduced in the Crucible.



Reduced Tribute penalty for failing the event, particularly if failing after using a checkpoint.



The Tribute cap has been increased to 150.



Spawn areas no longer grant a movement speed buff to monsters.



Nullification has been re-enabled in the Crucible, at a reduced duration. Loxmere Nightmage's nullification remains disabled as it is an instant effect that cannot be dodged.



Monsters now deal less Physical damage in the Crucible on Gladiator difficulty.



Increased % Physical Resist granted by the Blessing of Ulo to 10%.



Deathchill Beacons now cast Chilling Surge more frequently.



Inferno Beacons now cast Firestorm more frequently.



Stonewall Banners now cast Heal more frequently.



Vanguard Banners now cast Frenzy more frequently and the Frenzy effect also grants % Max Attack/Cast Speed bonuses.



[Mod Tools]

The world map size limit has been increased from 2gb to 4gb. This should dramatically increase the size of mod maps you can create, but be aware that Crate will be using up some of that new space if you plan on modding the campaign map.



The console now logs lua errors in custom games.



Faction Slots have been expanded to 40. Note that Crate will be using these up through 18 in the near future, who can say beyond that. So plan accordingly!



Skill Modifier slots on items have been increased to 6.



Localization has been integrated into the game data. You can alter localizations within your mods by overwriting and updating those files.



Added bool Item.IsType(object id) for checking if an entity is an item within Lua functions.



A new pet modifier template has been added that can override all 4 of the Raise Skeleton pet arrays.



[Art]

Rock textures have been modernized across the game, particularly in the base game regions.



[Tech]

Fixed an issue where the Arcane Bomb celestial power was not refreshing if reapplied.



Fixed some issues with assigning celestial powers to movement skills granted by Augment Runes.



Fixed an issue where putting skill points in a modifier that grants pet bonuses would not refresh until the ability was recast.



Fixed an issue where refreshing Trap and Freeze crowd control effects would ignore their respective resistances and be applied at full duration.



[Game]

Difficulties have been rebalanced to account for the ability to play up to level 100 on all difficulties. Normal difficulty is a little harder as you approach level 100 in all game modes to smooth out the transition to higher difficulties, while Elite and Ultimate difficulties are now easier at level 1-50 for new characters using Merits.



You can now select your desired Main Menu theme in the game options.



A new Monster mechanic has been added: Sundered. Many bosses can now Sunder your defenses, causing you to take X% additional damage for Y seconds. Multiple instances of Sundered do not stack, only the strongest effect is active.



All mutators no longer have negative effects. Many mutators have been redesigned. Monster mutators that granted resistances no longer do so. Positive player mutators are now always rolled for the 2nd and 5th mutators.



Challenge areas have had their loot quality and difficulty increased.



Reduced the minimum chance to hit to 55%, from 60%, this is an indirect buff to Defensive Ability stacking.



Hero Monster Archetypes (ex. Burning/Swift/etc) have had their special abilities updated/buffed. The most dangerous hero archetypes now have more prominent visuals to distinguish their presence.



Bounty Hero monsters that use a Hero Archetype now correctly include their archetype in their name.



Many vanilla Grim Dawn monsters have received a bump to their various abilities to bring them up to speed to modern standards.



Stun, Freeze, and Petrify effects have been removed from most standard (non-hero/boss) monster abilities.



Increased the Health of most bosses at low levels. This change has a minimal impact on endgame boss health with the exception of some vanilla bosses that had underpowered health pools compared to their expansion counterparts. This change does not apply to the Crucible.



Reduced Monster Bleeding Resistance on Elite and Ultimate difficulties by 3% and 4%, respectively.



Reduced Monster Vitality Resistance on Elite and Ultimate difficulties by 4% and 8%, respectively.



Monster auras no longer grant % Damage Absorption unless it is their explicit purpose to be a defensive aura (ex. Defender heroes, Outlaw Skirmishers). This will prevent scenarios where overlapping auras can make monsters unusually tanky. Some auras had their other bonuses buffed to compensate.



Monster abilities no longer apply % Resist Reduction and flat Resist Reduction. Unique monster debuffs that reduced resists continue to do so.



Many Monster special attacks, particularly melee and breath attacks, now stop tracking the player's movement past a certain point, making it easier to evade those attacks.



Many Monster special attacks, particularly those that apply Sunder, have had their animation speeds reduced.



Monsters with charge abilities are now slower when charging and have a finite pursue range.



Increased Monster % Life Leech Resist. This makes % Attack damage Converted to Health less effective. On Ultimate difficulty, this is roughly a 30% reduction against an average boss. Defensive/healing abilities and Constellations have received a buff to compensate for this change.



% Damage Reduction debuff effect no longer reduces the intensity of other debuffs (ex. reducing how much % Slow a monster's attack applies). This was already the case for the new Sunder mechanic and is now consistent for older debuffs.



Reflected debuff effects (ex. Sunder, % Damage Reduction, etc.) are now applied at up to 30% intensity.



Wendigo-type monsters have had their zoomies reined in and no longer approach you at the speed of sound.



Monster health now scales more appropriately in Multiplayer. Mutators that affect monster health are now more clear as to how much % Health they provide.



Removed Defense against pets from Celestial bosses.



Tripled the rate of infamy gain with the Outcast faction when choosing to be hostile.



Doubled the rate of fame/infamy gained with Kymon's Chosen and the Order of Death's Vigil.



Pets now default to an Aggressive stance rather than the Normal stance. This setting can still be toggled on a pet by pet basis as desired.



Increased drop rate of Manticore Eyes from hero and boss monsters and their corrupted counterparts.



Leap and Chargethrough (ex. Vire's Might) type attacks can now be bound to Left-Click.



Skill tooltips in the Skill Tree Window now display detailed skill point investment info (how many points the mastery + how points from items). There is now also an overcap warning if your skill exceeds the ultimate skill point cap.



More attributes have been added to the character sheet, mainly % Reflect Resistance and additional Pet Attributes.



[Itemization]

Increased Range of all Movement Skills granted by Runes. Reduced Cooldowns of non-damaging Runes by 0.5-1.0s.



Max sell price has been reduced at merchants, but Iron Bits drops have been increased to compensate.



Further increased loot drop weights for affixes that match the base item's damage type (ie. Fire affixes are more likely to roll on baseline Fire items).



Tonics of Clarity and Tonics of Tonic of Reshaping no longer drop as loot. They can now be crafted by Celestial Smiths.



Crafted consumables have been removed from the loot pool and are now only available via crafting. Some consumable blueprints have been updated.



All Rare Mastery and Mastery Combination Prefixes have been redesigned with fixed skill bonuses rather than winning the skill bonus lottery.



Magic Mastery Prefixes have been removed from the loot pool. New items will no longer roll them. Instead, Caster weapons and Off-hands can now roll % Offensive Ability, % Defensive Ability, and % Spirit prefixes.



% Resistance Magic Prefixes that offer 2 of the 3 % Elemental Resistances (ex. Fire + Cold) have been removed from the loot pool at level 70+. Increased the chance of rolling % Elemental Resistance to compensate.



% Resistance Magic Prefixes that offer % Pierce or % Poison with a combination of 1 % Elemental Resist (ex. Pierce + Cold) have been removed from the loot pool at level 70+. Increased the chance of rolling the % Pierce + % Poison Resistance pair to compensate.



% Armor Magic Prefixes have been removed from the loot pool.



Energy Regeneration Magic Suffixes no longer drop.



Magic Prefix – Adamant: increased % Shield Damage Blocked to 40%



Magic Prefix – Staunch: increased % Shield Damage Blocked to 30%



Magic Prefix – Wanderer: reduced % Health for pets



Rare Prefix – Bloodletter: added % Chaos Resist



Rare Prefix – Dominator: reduced % Health for pets to 14%



Rare Prefix – Taskmaster: added % Bleed Resist



Rare Suffix – Arcane Blaze (off-hands): added % Spirit



Rare Suffix – Binding: reduced % Health for pets



Rare Suffix – Cabal (off-hands): added Health



Rare Suffix – Celestial Wrath (off-hands): added % Spirit



Rare Suffix – Corruption (off-hands): added % Poison Duration



Rare Suffix – Death's Chill (off-hands): added % Frostburn Duration



Rare Suffix – Fallen Skies (off-hands): added % Spirit



Rare Suffix – Flamecaller (off-hands): added % Burn Duration



Rare Suffix – Grove: increased Health Regeneration at levels 82+



Rare Suffix – Immortality: increased Health Regeneration



Rare Suffix – Nature's Bounty: increased Health Regeneration at levels 82+



Rare Suffix – Reptilian Resilience: increased Health Regeneration



Rare Suffix – Shattered Reality (off-hands): added Health



Rare Suffix – Solael's Malice (off-hands): added % Vitality Decay Duration



Rare Suffix – Soulwarding (armor and accessories): added +2 to Bone Harvest



Rare Suffix – Untamed: added % Aether Resist and reduced % Health for pets to 14%



Rare Suffix – Tormented Souls (off-hands): added % Cast Speed



Rare Suffix – Voidfire (off-hands): added % Cast Speed



Component – Serrated Spikes: replaced Pierce damage for pets on the granted skill with Physical damage



Component – Vicious Spikes: replaced Pierce damage for pets on the granted skill with Physical damage



Faction Items

Fixed an issue where level 84+ Faction gear was cheaper than intended.



Ateph's Command: replaced % Stun Resist with 8% Increased Healing



Bloodborer: removed Increased Cooldown modifier for Vire's Might and increased Bleed damage modifier for Storm Spread to 220 / 3s



Bysmiel Chilling Seal: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Bysmiel's Grasp: increased skill bonuses to +3



Bysmiel's Mindweaver: increased bonuses to Summon Familiar and Summon Hellhound to +3 and added +3 to Infernal Breath



Cairn's Hope: replaced % Constitution with 3% Health



Claw of Hagaraz: added +2 to Ember Claw and +2 to Blight Burst



Corruptian: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3 and increased Poison damage modifier for Dreeg's Evil Eye to 260 / 3s



Devil's War Seal: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Heart of Malmouth: increased bonus to Panetti's Replicating Missile to +2



Howl of the Wendigo: added 18% Cast Speed and 32 Defensive Ability. Increased its Vitality damage modifier for Blade Arc to 200.



Mark of Lethal Intents: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3



Reaver's Hunger: added 66 Defensive Ability



Stormbringer of Malmouth: replaced bonus to Storm Totem with +3 to Summon Familiar and added 100% of Chaos dealt as Lightning for pets



Venomfire: removed Duration modifiers for Blackwater Cocktail and Ravenous Earth



Wendigo Lifescent Powder: increased % Health to 4% and removed % Constitution



Word of Solael: added 45% of Acid dealt as Vitality and increased % Offensive Ability to 5%. Increased Vitality Decay damage modifier for Bloody Pox to 240 / 1s



Relics

All Relic Blueprints have been greatly simplified. Relics tiers now follow a linear progression that your character might logically use on their journey to level 100. Some relics had their stats adjusted to accommodate this progression.



Belgothian's Carnage: added 65% Bleed damage



Bysmiel's Domination: increased % Offensive Ability for pets to 20% and % Crit damage for pets to 15%. Increased Chaos damage for pets on the skill proc.



Dirge of Arkovia: removed % Health for pets and added 28 Vitality damage for pets. Increased Health and Damage of the summoned pet and its attacks now apply % Damage Reduction. The Golem no longer casts Bone Prison.



Hysteria: increased Health of the summoned pet



Mogdrogen's Ardor: increased bonuses on the granted skill



Savage: increased Damage and Area of Effect on the summoned pet's special attacks



Terror: added +1 to Occultist Skills and updated crafting bonuses



Desolation: added +1 to Shaman Skills and updated crafting bonuses, removed % Lightning Resist



Primal Instinct: reduced the Max summon to 4 and reduced health and damage of the summoned pets. Swarmlings now deal 50% Pet Attack damage, down from 100%, with their basic attacks.



Monster Infrequents

Wendigo Claw and Wendigo Barb now drop from cannibals rather than wendigos in order to spread out the MIs wendigos drop.



Aetherwarped Cleaver: replaced bonus to Belgothian's Shears with +2 to Deadly Momentum



Ascendant Source: increased Duration modifier for Sigil of Consumption to +3s



Bargoll's Core: replaced % Cooldown Reduction with Defensive Ability and increased skill bonuses to +3



Bloodsworn Codex: increased skill bonuses to +3 and reduced % Health for pets to 10%. Reduced % Damage Modified modifier for Summon Briarthorn to 20%.



Bloodsworn Scepter: increased Chaos damage modifier for Sigil of Consumption to 50-220



Bloodsworn Signet: replaced % Physical Resist for pets with 8% Health for pets



Blugrug's Plagued Edge: increased % Vitality Resist Reduction modifier for Word of Pain to -12%



Bonescythe: replaced % Cooldown Reduction with 50% of Pierce dealt as Vitality. Replaced % Energy Cost modifier for Wendigo Totem with +1 Summon Limit modifier for it and reduced its Cooldown Reduction modifier to -2s. Increased Cooldown Reduction modifier for Bone Harvest to -1.5s, updated its % Pierce Conversion modifier to % Physical, and added -20% Damage Modified and -20% Energy Cost modifiers for it.



Boneslicer: replaced % Crit damage with 4% Cooldown Reduction and increased bonuses to Judgment and Blood Pact to +3. Increased Bleed damage modifier for Wendigo Totem to 140 / 2s.



Bound Wraith: increased skill bonuses to +3



Bysmiel-Sect Legguards: reduced % Physical Resist for pets to 3%



Chosen Mask: increased Electrocute damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 220 / 2s



Chosen Visage: increased % Crit damage modifier for Flame Touched to 12% and increased Fire damage modifier for Summon Hellhound to 70



Compelled Wraith: increased % Vitality Resist Reduction modifier for Siphon Souls to -10%. Increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 20 and its Vitality damage modifier to 40.



Crimson's Vile Scepter: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3



Enslaved Wraith: increased Lightning damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 100



Fleshwarped Archive: reduced % Physical Resist for pets to 4% and added 8% Physical Resist modifier for Summon Hellhound



Fleshwarped Tome: increased Aether damage modifiers for Albrecht's Aether Ray and Sigil of Consumption to 60 and 140, respectively, and added 12% Damage Reduction / 1s modifier for Sigil of Consumption



Gargoyle Visage: added 15% Attack damage Converted to Health modifier for Feral Hunger



Gaze of Ungoliax: increased Vitality damage modifier for Devastation to 120



Groble Stone Effigy: increased bonuses to Panetti's Replicating Missile and Proliferation to +3



Groble Toxic Effigy: increased skill bonuses to +3



Grundleplith's Tail: increased bonus to Fighting Spirit to +3 and added 30 Vitality damage modifier for Fighting Spirit



Ilgorr's Eternal Vigil: increased Additional Targets modifier for Drain Essence to +3 and added 60% Vitality damage modifier for Pneumatic Burst



Korvaak's Burning-Blade: added 100% of Vitality dealt as Fire for pets and increased skill bonuses to +3



Korvan Burning Halberd: increased Targets modifier for Smite to +5



Korvan Eldritch Halberd: increased Targets modifier for Smite to +5



Korvan Reaping Halberd: increased Vitality damage modifier for Devouring Swarm to 110



Lagoth'Ak's Voidbinding: added +1s Duration modifier for Blackwater Cocktail



Leafmane Horn: increased bonus to Blood Burst to +3



Leafmane Trophy: replaced % Health with % Vitality damage and increased Vitality damage modifier for Drain Essence to 88



Malkadarr's Dreadblade: reduced Cold damage modifier for Necrotic Edge to 110 and added +2 Targets modifier for it



Namadea's Eye: increased Vitality damage modifier for Ranged Expertise to 44 and replaced Vitality damage modifier for Spectral Binding with 50 Defensive Ability



Night Herald: added 6% Physical Resist modifier for Star Pact



Obsidian War Cleaver: reduced % Weapon damage modifier for Forcewave to 40%



Packla's Visage: added 80 Bleed damage / 1s modifier for Siphon Souls



Pit Master's Axe: replaced bonus and modifiers for Blade Arc with support for Ring of Steel



Pulsing Shard: added % Vitality damage and increased % Crit damage modifier for Albrecht's Aether Ray to 20%



Pusquill's Tail: added modifiers for Execution



Rag'Nadar's Maw: added -0.5s Cooldown modifier for Sigil of Consumption



Riftclaw Slicer: increased bonuses to Eye of Reckoning and Soul Harvest to +3. Added 100% of Aether dealt as Fire and 34 Fire damage modifiers for Spectral Binding.



Salazar's Sovereign Blade: replaced % Cooldown Reduction with Defensive Ability. Increased % Pet Attack damage on the summoned pet's special attacks.



Scorpius Pummeler: increased skill bonuses to +3



Shambler's Heart: reduced Physical damage modifier for Forcewave to 70



Slathsarr's Crest: increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 40



Spectral Bludgeon: has been reclassified as a Scepter for the purpose of affixes it can roll with, base values updated accordingly. Added -8% Cold Resist Reduction modifier for Olexra's Flash Freeze.



Spectral Crown: reduced % Physical Resist for pets to 4%



Spectral Warmaul: increased Vitality damage modifier for Wendigo Totem to 150 and increased % Vitality Resist Reduction modifier for Siphon Souls to -15%



Terrnox's Aether Tome: added 55 Aether damage modifier for Devastation



Ugdenbog Bilelauncher: removed % Weapon damage modifier for Amarasta's Blade Burst and reduced its Cooldown modifier to -0.6s



Ugdenbog Flamestrife: added % Chaos damage and increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 50



Ugdenbog Howler: increased Vitality damage modifier for Siphon Souls to 110



Ugdenbog Stormstrife: added +1 Summon Burst modifier for Storm Totem



Ulraprax's Sting: increased Electrocute damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 220 / 2s



Vampiric Bonewall: reduced Duration modifier for Sigil of Consumption to +2s



Viper Sandspitter: reduced % Weapon damage modifier for Zolhan's Technique to 20%



Warden's Judgment: increased skill bonuses to +3



Wendigo Barb: increased bonus to Blood of Dreeg to +3 and added 50% of Aether dealt as Acid



Wendigo Claw: increased Bleed damage modifiers for Devouring Swarm and Markovian's Advantage to 140 / 1s and 210 / 5s, respectively and increased % Bleed Resist Reduction modifier for Devouring Swarm to -12%



Yeti Horn: increased % Crit Damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 24%



Zaria's Pendant: increased bonus to Ember Claw to +3 and reduced % Damage Modified modifiers for Summon Briarthorn and Summon Hellhound to 20% and 25%, respectively



Zarthuzellan's Codex: increased Burn damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 80 / 3s



Epic Items

Bane of Nuram'Siin: reduced Freeze on the granted skill



Black Grimoire of Og'Napesh (all versions): increased % Pet Attack damage and Area of Effect on the summoned pet's special attacks



Black Hand of Sanar'Siin (all versions): Devourers now deal 60% Pet Attack damage, down from 100%, with their basic attacks.



Blazeseer Set: reduced Fire damage bonus to 18



Blazeseer Girdle: removed Fire damage



Blightshard Amulet (all versions): updated summoned pet's damage to Physical from Pierce



Chains of Anguish: reduced Cooldown and Duration on the skill proc and added a Retaliation damage penalty to it



Core of Gargabol: increased % Vitality dealt as Fire to 50%



Daega's Oath Set: reduced Acid Retaliation damage on the skill proc



Daega's Hood: reduced Acid Retaliation damage to 220



Daega's Mantle: reduced Acid Retaliation damage to 220



Daega's Raiment: reduced Acid Retaliation damage to 220



Desecrator Covenant Set: removed % Attack Speed bonus for pets. Reduced % Damage for pets on the granted skill.



Mythical Channeling Orb of the Covenant: increased skill bonuses to +3



Mythical Unholy Mantle of the Covenant: reduced % Attack Speed for pets to 8%



Mythical Unholy Sigil of the Covenant: increased skill bonuses to +3



Mogdrogen's Peace Set: increased % Health and increased Physical damage for pets on the granted skill. Added % Physical damage for pets to the granted skill.



Mythical Binding Emerald of Mogdrogen: increased Defensive Ability to 55



Mythical Blessed Cleaver of Mogdrogen: increased % Physical Resist to 12% and increased % Health for pets to 22%. added 120% Physical damage for pets



Mythical Cowl of Mogdrogen: added +3 to Ground Slam



Mythical Surcoat of Mogdrogen: added 4% Physical Resist and increased skill bonuses to +3



Mythical Bane of Nuram'Siin: reduced Freeze on the granted skill



Mythical Silver Sentinel's Mask: removed Cold damage



Sharpshooter's Duty Set: updated % Fire Conversion bonus to % Elemental



Mythical Sharpshooter's Pouch: removed Pierce damage



Sharpshooter's Mark Set: updated % Fire Conversion bonus to % Elemental



Sharpshooter's Pouch: removed Pierce damage



Silver Sentinel's Mask: removed Cold damage



Stonefather Armor: replaced Physical damage with 14 Internal Trauma damage / 5s



Stonefather Bulwark: replaced Physical damage with 56 Internal Trauma damage / 5s



Stonefather Helm: replaced Physical damage with 14 Internal Trauma damage / 5s



Stonefather Mark: replaced Physical damage with 12 Internal Trauma damage / 5s



The Magelord Set: reduced Aether damage bonus to 16



The Silver Sentinel Set: reduced Crowd Control Resist Reduction on the granted skill to -10%



Unholy Covenant Set: reduced Chaos damage bonus for pets to 14



Unholy Mantle of the Covenant: reduced % Attack Speed for pets to 6%



Legendary Non-Set Items

Amarastan Crusher: removed % Damage Modified penalty modifier for Amarasta's Blade Burst



Beacon of Winter's Veil: has been reclassified as a Scepter, base values updated accordingly. Skill proc now has a 100% chance to Slow.



Bonescavenger's Deathgrips: removed % Total damage for pets. Skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly. Spirits now deal 60% Pet Attack damage with their basic attacks, down from 100%.



Chillflame Evoker: bonuses redesigned



Conduit of Arcane Whispers: removed % Freeze Resist Reduction modifier for Olexra's Flash Freeze and increased its % Resist Reduction modifiers to -20%. increased damage and % Damage Reduction on the pierce variant of Albrecht's Aether Ray.



Conduit of Destructive Whispers: added 100% of Pierce dealt as Acid modifier for acid variant of Canister Bomb and increased its Poison damage to 600 / 5s



Conduit of Divine Whispers: reduced % Damage Modified penalty modifier for Pierce variant of Aegis of Menhir to -28%



Conduit of Eldritch Whispers: increased % Damage Modified modifier for chaos variant of Dreeg's Evil Eye to 20%. Increased Aether damage modifier for Sigil of Consumption to 220 and its % Damage Modified modifier to 20% and added +3s Duration modifier for it.



Conduit of Night Whispers: removed % Trap Resist Reduction modifier for Blade Trap



Corruption of Gargabol: reduced Vitality damage to 14. Increased Cooldown on the skill proc to 0.8s. Increased Vitality damage modifiers for Flame Touched and Thermite Mine to 32 and 120, respectively. Removed % Crit damage modifier for Habringer of Souls.



Cryptstalker: added 24 Aether damage and 100% of Physical dealt as Aether for pets and increased Defensive Ability to 40 and bonus to Reap Spirit to +3. Increased Radius on the granted skill to 8.



Deathwalker's Grace: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Decree of Aldritch (mythical: increased Aether damage modifier for Devastation to 120



Decree of Malmouth (mythical): increased Vitality damage modifier for Storm Totem to 110



Dracarris: skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly



Eye of Dominion: granted skill now applies Confuse instead of Convert, Cooldown and Energy Cost adjusted accordingly



Farath's Cube: increased bonus to Distortion to +4



Heart of the Mountain: increased % Pet Attack damage on the summoned pet's special attacks



Hellscourge: added +3s Duration modifier for Sigil of Consumption



Herald of the Apocalypse: reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Gate to Many Worlds: added 100% Elemental damage for pets. Increased Elemental damage modifier for Iskandra's Elemental Exchange to 50 and added 8% Attack Speed modifier for it. Increased damage on the skill proc.



Mantle of Mogdrogen: increased Lightning damage for pets to 22-33 and increased % Lightning damage for pets to 120%



Mark of Bloody Ends: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Morgoneth's Nightbringer: increased Vitality damage modifier for Wind Devil to 120



Morgoneth's Step: increased Defensive Ability to 60



Mythical Abyssal Mask: increased Defensive Ability to 66 and increased Vitality damage modifier for Drain Essence to 100



Mythical Aethereach: increased Aether damage for pets to 21-33 and the bonus to Reap Spirit to +3



Mythical Anderos' Amplifier: increased Fire damage modifier for Mortar Trap to 100



Mythical Band of the Eternal Haunt: increased bonus to Panetti's Replicating Missile to +3



Mythical Beacon of Winter's Veil: has been reclassified as a Scepter, base values updated accordingly. Increased damage on the Skill proc and it now has a 100% chance to Slow. Removed bonuses to Rune of Hagarrad and Righteous Fervor. Removed Cold damage modifiers for Iskandra's Elemental Exchange and Veil of Shadow. Added 60% Cold damage modifier for Iskandra's Elemental Exchange and a -0.5s Cooldown modifier for Olexra's Flash Freeze.



Mythical Black Scourge: reduced % Offensive Ability for pets to 6% and removed % Attack Speed and % Total Damage for pets. Skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly. Black Scourge now deal 60% Pet Attack damage with their basic attacks, down from 100%.



Mythical Blood Sigil of Ch'Thon: increased Chaos damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 100



Mythical Bloodfury Spaulders: increased Offensive Ability to 75



Mythical Bloodsong: increased Bleed damage modifiers for Belgothian's Shears, Blade Arc and Whirling Death to 210 / 3s, 170 / 3s and 170 / 3s, respectively.



Mythical Bonescavenger's Deathgrips: increased bonus to Raise Skeletons to +4. Removed % Total damage for pets and increased % Physical dealt as Vitality for pets to 100%. Skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly. Spirits now deal 60% Pet Attack damage with their basic attacks, down from 100%.



Mythical Boneweave Leggings: increased Defensive Ability to 100



Mythical Bonewraith Pauldrons: increased Offensive Ability to 74



Mythical Bramblevine: reduced % Retaliation added to Attack modifier for Grasping Vines to 5%



Mythical Brutallax: increased Pierce damage modifier for Savagery to 44 and its Bleed damage modifier to 120 / 3s. Added 20% Increased Healing modifier for Presence of Virtue.



Mythical Celestial Stone of Halakor: added +1 Summon Burst modifier for Storm Totem



Mythical Chillflame Evoker: bonuses redesigned



Mythical Cinderscorn: replaced bonus to Inferno with +3 to Flame Touched. Replaced modifiers for Vindictive Flame with modifiers for Flame Touched.



Mythical Circlet of the Great Serpent: added +3 to Rotting Fumes. Increased % Acid damage for pets to 150% and increased bonus to Summon Blight Fiend to +3. Added -2s Cooldown modifier for Summon Blight Fiend.



Mythical Codex of Truths: added +1 Summon Burst modifier for Mortar Trap



Mythical Codex of Violent Rifts: added 100% of Fire dealt as Chaos modifier for Judgment



Mythical Contagion: added 32 Offensive Ability and ncreased % Cast Speed to 14% and Defensive Ability to 70



Mythical Cortosian Scrolls: increased bonus to Proliferation to +4



Mythical Crimson Lotus: added +2 to Terrifying Gaze



Mythical Crown of the Revenant King: increased Vitality damage modifier for Mirror of Ereoctes to 80



Mythical Crown of the Winter King: increased % Cold damage for pets to 160%, % Conversion for pets to 100% and increased bonus to Primal Bond to +4



Mythical Damnation: added 4% Cooldown Reduction and 12% Cast Speed



Mythical Deathbound Amethyst: increased Cold damage modifier for Drain Essence to 90



Mythical Deathdealer's Sidearm: reduced Physical damage modifiers for Reaping Strike and Smite to 140 and 110, respectively



Mythical Deathwalker's Grace: reduced % Health for pets to 10%



Mythical Deviltongue: added 22 Fire damage



Mythical Dracarris: increased Fire damage modifier for Flame Touched to 44. Skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly.



Mythical Dreadweaver: increased Cooldown Reduction modifier for Bone Harvest to -0.6s and its Cold damage modifier for 120



Mythical Edge of Death: removed % Bleed damage. Increased % Physical dealt as Vitality modifier for Field Command to 50%. Replaced Bleed damage modifiers for Markovian's Advantage and Reaping Strike with +2 Targets modifiers for them.



Mythical Fiendflesh Greaves: reduced Cooldown on the skill proc



Mythical Fiendflesh Mantle: increased bonuses to Ember Claw and Mend Flesh to +4 and reduced Cooldown on the skill proc



Mythical Fiendmaster Raiment: increased Chaos damage for pets to 8-22 and % Chaos damage for pets to 130%



Mythical Gildam Arcanum Commendation: increased Elemental damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 110



Mythical Glyph of Kelphat'Zoth: increased % Physical dealt as Lightning for pets to 50%



Mythical Grasp of the Dead: reduced Cold damage modifier for Drain Essence to 70



Mythical Grim Fate: increased Fire damage modifiers for Sigil of Consumption and Thermite Mine to 150 and 90, respectively



Mythical Guardian of Death's Gates: increased Vitality damage modifier for Field Command to 44



Mythical Gutripper: added -0.4s Cooldown modifier for Vire's Might



Mythical Hagarradian Enforcer: replaced bonus to Shattering Blast with +1 to Inquisitor Skills and added 45% of Acid dealt as Cold. Increased damage and added % Damage Reduction to the skill proc.



Mythical Hallanx's Head: added 25 Defensive Ability



Mythical Havoc: reduced Physical damage modifiers for Chilling Rounds and Markovian's Advantage to 60



Mythical Heart of the Mountain: increased % Pet Attack damage on the summoned pet's special attacks



Mythical Herald of Blazing Ends: added 45% of Vitality dealt as Fire. Increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 20 and reduced its Duration modifier to +1s.



Mythical Herald of the Apocalypse: reduced Cooldown on the granted skill and increased Fire damage modifier for Devastation to 100



Mythical Mark of Bloody Ends: increased skill bonuses to +3 and reduced % Health for pets to 10%



Mythical Mark of the Forbidden: added 55 Defensive Ability and increased Vitality damage modifiers for Bloody Pox and Wendigo Totem to 160 and 100, respectively



Mythical Mask of Infernal Truth: added +1 Summon Burst modifier for Mortar Trap



Mythical Necrolord's Shroud: increased bonus to Summon Familiar to +3



Mythical Night's Embrace: added +2 to Nightfall and increased bonus to Trozan's Sky Shard to +3. Reduced Freeze Resist Reduction on the granted skill to -10%.



Mythical Nosferattis: reduced % Physical Resist for pets to 5%



Mythical Oathbearer: reduced % Weapon damage modifier for Righteous Fervor to 14%



Mythical Panetti's Replicating Wand: increased bonuses to Panetti's Replicating Missile and Profliferation to +4



Mythical Plaguebearer of Dreeg: added 70% Acid damage for pets and increased bonuses to Dreeg's Evil Eye and Vile Eruption to +3



Mythical Quillthrower of Dreeg: added 50% Pierce dealt as Acid, for real this time, and increased bonus to Vile Eruption to +4



Mythical Ravager's Bite: increased Vitality damage modifier for Bone Harvest to 155 and its Bleed damage modifier to 210 / 3s, and added 100% of Physical dealt as Vitality modifier for it



Mythical Reaper of the Accursed: increased skill bonuses to +3 and reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Mythical Riftwarped Grasp: added 3% Physical Resist and increased Offensive Ability to 144. Increased Vitality damage modifier for Drain Essence to 110.



Mythical Rotdrinker Crest: increased Poison damage for pets to 18 / 5s and increased bonus to Summon Familiar to +3



Mythical Runeguard Greaves: reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Mythical Scales of Beronath: increased bonus to Panetti's Replicating Missile to +4



Mythical Scion of Bitter Winds: increased Cold damage modifier for Drain Essence to 70 and its % Attack damage Converted to Health modifier to 6%



Mythical Scion of Noxious Wounds: removed base Poison damage, weapon damage adjusted accordingly. Added 23 Acid damage. Increased % Retaliation added to Attack modifier for Necrotic Edge to 34%. and added a 34% Retaliation added to Attack modifier for Execution.



Mythical Signet of the Fallen: increased Offensive Ability to 34 and reduced % Vitality Resist Reduction on the skill proc



Mythical Skull of Gul'Amash: increased % Offensive Ability to 4% and reduced Cooldown on the granted skill. Increased % Crit damage modifier for Drain Essence to 20% and increased Vitality damage modifier for Sigil of Consumption to 110.



Mythical Soulbearer: added +1 Summon Limit modifier for Wendigo Totem



Mythical Soulblade: added 100% of Physical dealt as Fire modifier for Callidor's Tempest



Mythical Soulcatcher: increased Chaos damage modifier for Ravenous Earth to 100 and removed its Duration modifier. Increased Vitality damage modifier for Devouring Swam to 90. Added -0.6s Cooldown modifier for Sigil of Consumption.



Mythical Soullance: reduced % Damage Absorption modifier for Mark of Torment to 12% and increased Vitality damage modifier for Bloody Pox to 200



Mythical Sovereign Ruby of Domination: increased bonuses to Ember Claw and Infernal Breath to +4



Mythical Spellgaze: increased bonus to Panetti's Replicating Missile to +4



Mythical Spiritseeker Cord: increased skill bonuses to +3 and added +4 to Iskandra's Elemental Exchange



Mythical Stonetreaders: increased bonus to Blood Burst to +3



Mythical Tome of Atonement: added +3 to Dreeg's Evil Eye and increased % Damage Modified modifier for Dreeg's Evil Eye to 20%. Increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 40 and removed its Duration modifier.



Mythical Tome of Names: increased bonuses to Distortion and Supercharged to +3



Mythical Touch of the Everliving Grove: increased Health Regeneration to 44 and % Health Regeneration to 35% and increased skill bonuses to +4



Mythical Undying Oath: increased Health Regeneration to 34 and % Health Regeneration to 18%



Mythical Veilpiercer: added 40 Fire damage modifier for Summon Hellhound



Mythical Venomspine Greaves: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3



Mythical Vestments of the Great Guardian: increased bonus to Vile Eruption to +4



Mythical Vigar's Hunger: added 60 Defensive Ability. Increased % Attack damage Converted to Health modifiers for Drain Essence and Siphon Souls to 10% and increased Vitality damage modifier for Drain Essence to 60.



Mythical Voidmancer's Cord: increased bonus to Summon Blight Fiend to +3 and bonus to Elemental Balance to +4 and added 100% of Acid dealt as Lightning for pets. Reduced % Lightning Resist for pets to 50%.



Mythical Voidwalker Footpads: reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Mythical Voidwhisper Band: reduced % Health for pets to 10%



Mythical Warpfire: increased % Aether damage to match % Fire damage, for real this time



Mythical Wildshorn Legguards: increased % All Damage for pets to 80% and % All Retaliation damage for pets to 800%



Mythical Will of Bysmiel: increased skill bonuses to +3. Added granted skill from the non-mythical version.



Mythical Witching Hour: added 18-40 Chaos damage for pets and increased Chaos damage for pets on the skill proc



Mythical Wraithborne Legwraps: increased Health to 890



Mythical Wretched Tome of Nar'adin: increased bonus to Vile Eruption to +3



Mythical Wyrmscale Footguards: reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Nightclaw: increased Bleed damage modifier for Cadence to 160 / 2s



Night's Embrace: reduced Freeze Resist Reduction on the granted skill to -10%



Nosferattis: removed % Physical Resist for pets



Outcast's Secret (mythical): added 60 Aether damage modifier for Devastation



Pandemic: added +3 to Terrifying Gaze



Ravager's Dreadgaze (souls): increased % Attack damage Converted to Health to 6%. Added 10% Increased Healing (Forgotten Gods only).



Ring of Khonsar (mythical): increased Fire damage for pets to 12



Scion of Noxious Wounds: removed base Poison damage, weapon damage adjusted accordingly. Added 16 Acid damage.



Shard of the Eternal Flame: reduced Fire damage modifier for Forcewave to 80



Signet of the Fallen: reduced % Vitality Resist Reduction on the skill proc



The Black Scourge: reduced % Offensive Ability for pets to 6% and removed % Attack Speed and % Total Damage for pets. Skill proc now activates on attack rather than on kill, values adjusted accordingly. Black Scourge now deal 60% Pet Attack damage with their basic attacks, down from 100%.



The Grey Knight: reduced Cooldown on the skill proc



Venomtongue Mantle: increased Offensive Ability to 70



Voidmancer's Cord: reduced % Lightning Resist for pets to 50%



Voidwhisper Band: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Will of Bysmiel: reduced number of pets summoned by the granted skill to 2 and reduced their Duration to 12s



Legendary Set Items

Allagast's Masterpiece Set: replaced bonus to Arcane Will with +3 to Trozan's Sky Shard. Replaced % Aether and % Vitality Resist bonuses with 120% Aether damage and 120% Lightning damage bonuses. Increased % Damage modifiers for Deadly Aim to 150%. Increased Aether damage modifier for Storm Box of Elgoloth to 320. Increased Lightning damage modifier for Trozan's Sky Shard to 100-210 and removed its Target Radius modifier.



Allagast's Robe: added +2 to Arcane Will



Allagast's Stormbinder: increased % Aether Resist and % Lightning Resist Reduction modifiers for Storm Box of Elgoloth to -15% and -12%, respectively



Barrelsmith's Crossfire: replaced % Attack Speed with 7% Total Speed



Barrelsmith's Salvo: replaced % Attack Speed with 7% Total Speed



Barrelsmith's Destroyers Set: increased duration of Energy Leech on the granted skill



Mythical Barrelsmith's Crossfire: replaced % Attack Speed with 9% Total Speed. Increased duration of Energy Leech on the granted skill.



Mythical Barrelsmith's Salvo: replaced % Attack Speed with 9% Total Speed. Increased duration of Energy Leech on the granted skill.



Beastcaller's Shoulderpads: reduced % Health for pets to 6%



Beastcaller's Shroud: removed % Health for pets



Beastcaller's Talisman: reduced % Bleed damage for pets to 60% and % Bleed Duration for pets to 50%



Belgothian's Shoulderguard: removed % Physical Resist



Black Scorch Covenant: increased Duration modifier for Sigil of Consumption to +3s



Blood Knight's Armor: increased Offensive Ability to 55



Blood Knight's Scrolls: increased Defensive Ability to 60



Blood Knight's Visage: increased Vitality damage modifier for Bone Harvest to 120



Bysmiel's Trinkets Set: added 80% Elemental damage bonus for pets and increased Elemental Dots bonus for pets to 72 / 2s



Bysmiel's Authority: increased Elemental damage for pets to 11 and increased % Conversion for pets to 50%



Bysmiel's Influence: increased Elemental damage for pets to 11 and increased % Conversion for pets to 50%



Chillwhisper Set: replaced % Crit damage bonus with 95 Offensive Ability and increased Defensive Ability bonus to 95. Reduced % Chance of Striking Additional Targets modifier for Drain Essence to 15% Chance of 2 Targets.



Chillwhisper Blade: increased % Crit damage modifier for Drain Essence to 33%



Chillwhisper Crown: increased % Health to 5%



Chillwhisper Mantle: increased Health to 760



Darkblaze Garb Set: added 30% of Fire dealt as Chaos



Darkblaze Source: removed Conversion. Increased damage and added % Slow to the granted skill.



Dark One's Gift Set: reverted Cooldown on the skill proc back to 5s. Removed Vitality damage modifier for Bloody Pox.



Dark One's Grasp: increased Offensive Ability to 140



Dark One's Hood: increased Defensive Ability to 40 and increased Vitality damage modifier for Wendigo Totem to 60



Dark One's Mantle: increased Defensive Ability to 40



Dark One's Raiment: increased % Physical Resist to 4%



Deathguard Set: reduced Acid damage modifier for Bone Harvest to 180 and added -0.6s Cooldown modifier for it



Deathguard Hood: replaced Cooldown Reduction modifier for Bone Harvest with 150 Acid damage modifier for it



Deception of Dreeg Set: increased % Physical Resist bonus to 14%



Mythical Black Gem of Dreeg: increased skill bonuses to +3



Mythical Mantle of Dreeg: increased skill bonuses to +3



Mythical Runed Dagger of Dreeg: increased bonus to Vile Eruption to +3



Mythical Vestments of Dreeg: increased bonus to Vile Eruption to +3



Diviner's Vision Set: reduced Vitality damage bonus for pets to 30 and increased % Cold dealt as Vitality for pets to 50%



Diviner's Codex: reduced Vitality damage for pets to 10 and replaced % All damage for pets with 120% Vitality damage for pets



Ember's Calling Set: increased % Damage Modified modifier for Dreeg's Evil Eye to 28%



Armor of Ember's Calling: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3



Mantle of Ember's Calling: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3 and added +3 to Terrifying Gaze



Ghol's Malice Set: added 20% Health bonus for pets



Ghol's Mantle: increased bonus to Blight Burst to +3 and added +3 to Ground Slam



Ghol's Reach: increased skill bonuses to +3. Eldritch Spiders from the skill proc now deal 60% Pet Attack damage with their basic attacks, down from 100%.



Goredrinker Set: increased % Increased Healing bonus to 40%. Replaced Pierce damage modifier for Cadence with 60% Weapon damage modifier for it and increased its Bleed damage modifier to 280 / 2s. Increased Bleed damage modifier for Vire's Might to 440 / 3s.



Goredrinker's Mask: added -0.4s Cooldown modifier for Vire's Might



Goredrinker's Ward: increased Pierce damage modifier for Cadence to 110



Invoker's Will Set: increased Lightning damage modifier for Panetti's Replicating Missile to 50



Invoker's Burning Hand: added +2 to Panetti's Replicating Missile



Invoker's Shard: increased bonus to Proliferation to +3



Invoker's Shocking Touch: added +2 to Panetti's Replicating Missile



Justicar Guard Set: reduced Fire damage modifier for Forcewave to 80



Mythical Handguards of Justice: reduced Fire damage modifier for Forcewave to 70



Light's Guardian Set: added +1 Summon Burst modifier for Storm Totem



Ludrigan's Pride Set: added +2 Summon Burst modifier for Storm Totem and increased % Damage Modified modifier for Panetti's Replicating Missile to 155%



Ludrigan's Jacket: added +3 to Supercharged



Ludrigan's Mark: increased bonus to Supercharged to +4



Morgoneth's Black Heart: increased Offensive Ability to 55



Morgoneth's Dark Mantle: increased Defensive Ability to 48



Morgoneth's Visage: increased Defensive Ability to 60



Mythical Beastcaller's Cowl: increased bonus to Ground Slam to +3



Mythical Beastcaller's Shoulderpads: reduced % Health for pets to 8%



Mythical Beastcaller's Shroud: increased bonuses to Summon Briarthorn and Summon Hellhound to +3 and removed % Health for pets



Mythical Beastcaller's Talisman: added +3 to Ember Claw and reduced % Bleed damage for pets to 90% and % Bleed Duration for pets to 50%. Increased Physical damage modifier for Summon Hellhound to 55.



Mythical Mantle of the Black Flame: increased Health to 580



Nature's Avenger Set: reduced Health Regeneration and % Health Regeneration on the skill proc



Pyran's Ruminations Set: increased Health Regeneration bonus to 150. Increased damage on the granted skill and added % Damage Reduction to it. Increased Fire damage modifier for Mortar Trap to 120 and its Burn damage modifier to 250 / 3s.



Pyran's Effigy: increased Burn damage modifier for Devastation to 120 / 3s



Pyran's Visage: added +2 Summon Burst modifier for Mortar Trap and increased Burn damage modifier for Devastation to 140 / 3s



Radaggan's Folly Set: increased Offensive Ability bonus to 110



Radaggan's Mantle: increased Defensive Ability to 65



Radaggan's Mask: reduced % Damage Absorption modifier for Mark of Torment to 6%



Rimetongue Set: reduced % Trap Resist Reduction modifier for Blade Trap to -10%



Rotgheist Set: increased % Attack damage Converted to Health modifier for Primal Strike to 18%



Rotgheist Chestguard: increased bonus to Dreeg's Evil Eye to +3



Shepherd of Lost Souls Set: increased % Health bonus to 14%. Replaced Vitality damage bonus for pets with 22 Physical damage for pets.



Beacon of Lost Souls: increased bonuses to Summon Hellhound and Will of the Crypt to +3



Mantle of Lost Souls: increased bonuses to Infernal Breath and Undead Legion to +3



Mask of Lost Souls: increased bonuses to Summon Hellhound and Raise Skeletons to +3



Shard of Lost Souls: replaced Vitality damage modifier for Summon Hellhound with 50 Physical damage modifier for it



Targo's Craft Set: reduced Physical damage modifier for Amarasta's Blade Burst to 300



Targo's Helm: reduced Physical damage modifier for Amarasta's Blade Burst to 90



The Blightlord Set: increased Offensive Ability and Defensive Ability bonuses to 60 and reduced % Vitality Resist on the skill proc to -15%. Increased Fire damage modifier for Ravenous Earth to 180.



Blightlord's Carver: increased bonuses to Blackwater Cocktail and Ravenous Earth to +3



Blightlord's Hood: increased Offensive Ability to 55. Increased Vitality damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 34 and its Fire damage modifier to 25. Increased Fire damage modifier for Ravenous Earth to 80.



Blightlord's Mantle: increased Defensive Ability to 60



Blightlord's Vector: added 72 Defensive Ability. Increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 35 and its Vitality Decay damage modifier to 120 / 3s



The Clairvoyant's Focus Set: increased Aether damage modifier for Doom Bolt to 400



Mythical Clairvoyant's Hat: increased Vitality Decay modifier for Reap Spirit to 300 / 5s



Mythical Clairvoyant's Mantle: added +3 to Spectral Wrath



Mythical Clairvoyant's Robe: increased bonus to Disintegration to +3



Mythical Clairvoyant's Wand: increased Radius modifier for Doom Bolt to +2. Increased Aether damage modifiers for Albrecht's Aether Ray and Reap Spirit to 70 and 400, respectively. Increased Heal on the skill proc.



The Infernal Champion Set: replaced bonus to Thermite Mine with +3 to Demon Fire and increased % Total Speed bonus to 16%. Added 220 Fire damage modifier for Judgment. Increased Fire damage modifier for Blackwater Cocktail to 60.



Mythical Infernal Knight's Faceguard: increased Burn damage modifier for Judgment to 175 / 2s



Mythical Infernal Knight's Girdle: replaced % Cast Speed with 74 Defensive Ability



Mythical Infernal Knight's Jacket: replaced bonus to Thermite Mine with +2 to Demon Fire



The Infernal Knight Set: replaced bonus to Thermite Mine with +3 to Demon Fire and increased % Total Speed bonus to 10%



Infernal Knight's Girdle: replaced % Cast Speed with 42 Defensive Ability



Infernal Knight's Jacket: replaced bonus to Thermite Mine with +2 to Demon Fire



The Mageslayer Set: reduced % Freeze Resist Reduction modifier for Olexra's Flash Freeze to -10%



The Voidsoul Set: added 15% Block Chance bonus. Increased % Damage Modified modifier for Aegis of Menhir to 140%.



Voidsoul Bulwark: added 150% Vitality Decay Duration and increased % Activation Chance for the skill proc to 50%. Increased % Weapon damage modifier for Aegis of Menhir to 75%.



Trozan's Skybreak Set: increased Defensive Ability bonus to 140



Ultos' Storm Set: replaced % Lightning Resist bonus with 80 Health Regeneration



Ultos' Stormseeker: replaced Offensive Ability with 30% Health Regeneration



Ultos' Tempest Set: replaced % Lightning Resist bonus with 150 Health Regeneration



Mythical Ultos' Cuirass: added 28% Health Regeneration



Mythical Ultos' Spaulders: added 28% Health Regeneration



Mythical Ultos' Stormseeker: replaced Offensive Ability with 60% Health Regeneration and increased % Physical Resist to 10%



Uroboruuk's Guise Set: increased Aether damage modifier for Drain Essence to 144 and reduced Cooldown on the granted skill



Uroboruuk's Effigy: added 20% Stun Resist and added 70 Aether damage modifier for Drain Essence



Uroboruuk's Robes: increased % Physical Resist to 4%



Uroboruuk's Visage: increased Aether damage modifier for Drain Essence to 80



Valdun's Betrayal Set: updated % Fire Conversion bonus to % Elemental



Mythical Valdun's Bounty: increased Radius and Damage on the granted skill



Valdun's Treachery Set: updated % Fire Conversion bonus to % Elemental



Valguur's Hunger Set: increased Vitality damage modifier for Sigil of Consumption to 180. Reduced % Life Leech Resist Reduction modifier for Siphon Souls to -4% and its % Vitality Resist Reduction modifier to -10%.



Valguur's Focus: increased Vitality damage modifier for Sigil of Consumption to 120



Valguur's Gems: increased Vitality damage modifier for Storm Totem to 100



Valguur's Raiment: added 55 Defensive Ability



Valguur's Touch: increased Offensive Ability to 133



Veilkeeper's Armor: increased Health Regeneration to 38



Veilkeeper's Crest: increased Health Regeneration to 80



Veilkeeper's Mantle: increased Health Regeneration to 38



Veilkeeper's Mask: increased Health Regeneration to 38



[Class & Skills]

Toggled buffs no longer have an energy upkeep. Some Energy Regeneration Constellations have had their Energy Regeneration reduced and various Mastery abilities had their Energy Costs increased to compensate.



Reduced Armor of the high armor pets (Blight Fiends, Briarthorns, and Chillmanes) to bring them more in line with average pets.



Increased Health scaling with level for all pets by ~9%, with a few exceptions that received up to a 30% increase (Familiar).



Devotion

Abomination: increased Health to 800 and Offensive Ability to 120



Affliction: bonuses redesigned to focus on Vitality Decay, with Poison secondary



Autumn Boar: added 5% Run Speed



Bat: added 10 Defensive Ability



Behemoth: increased Health Regeneration to 110 and % Health Regeneration to 80%. Added 100 Armor for pets and removed % Physical Resist for pets.



Berserker: added 25 Health Regeneration



Bysmiel's Bonds: added 10 Physical damage for pets



Candle: reduced Energy Regeneration to 2.5



Dryad: reduced Energy Regeneration to 1.0



Dying God: added 8-20 Chaos damage for pets and increased Defensive Ability to 55



Fox: added 10 Health Regeneration



Gallows: added 6% Damage to Undead



Ghoul: increased Health Regeneration to 16 and % Health Regeneration to 30%



Harpy: reduced Energy Regeneration to 1.0



Harvestman's Scythe: increased Health Regeneration to 50 and % Health Regeneration to 60%



Huntress: added 25 Health Regeneration. Increased Bleed damage to 15 / 3s and % Increased Healing to 12%.



Hydra: added 6% Run Speed and 6% Max Run Speed



Hyrian, Guardian of the Celestial Gates: increased % Shield Damage Blocked to 30%



Ishtak, the Spring Maiden: added 200 Armor for pets and increased Physical damage for pets to 24 and % Defensive Ability for pets to 5%



Leviathan: increased % Physical Resist to 5% and added 20% Vitality Resist



Light of Empyrion: increased % Health to 20% and added 26 Fire damage for pets



Lizard: increased Health Regeneration to 24 and % Health Regeneration to 40%



Manticore: added 16 Poison damage / 5s for pets



Mantis: reduced Energy Regeneration to 1.0



Mogdrogen the Wolf: increased % Increased Healing to 20% and removed Bleed damage for pets



Nighttalon: added 8 Health Regeneration



Rattosh the Veilwarden: added 45 Defensive Ability and 5% Physical Resist



Raven: reduced Energy Regeneration to 1.0 and increased Lightning damage for pets to 9



Scales of Ulcama: reduced Energy Regeneration to 2.5 and incrased Health Regeneration to 30 and Defensive Ability to 45



Scarab: increased % Shield Damage Blocked to 16%



Shieldmaiden: increased % Block Chance to 11%



Staff of Rattosh: added 12 Physical damage and 80% Aether damage for pets



Tree of Life: increased Health Regeneration to 100 and % Health Regeneration to 120%



Unknown Soldier: added 30% Disrupt Resist and increased Health to 400



Vire, the Stone Matron: increased % Shield Damage Blocked to 30%, % Physical Resist to 5%, % Aether Resist to 15% and % Chaos Resist to 15%. Added 80% Physical Damage. Reduced % Bleed Resist to 15% and removed % Pierce Resist.



Wendigo: increased Health to 300 and replaced % Physical Resist with 40 Defensive Ability



Wolverine: added 120 Health and 3% Run Speed



Arcane Barrier: increased Absorption scaling with rank



Bysmiel's Command: increased % Pet Attack damage on the summoned pet's special attacks and increased their Area of Effect



Cleansing Waters: increased Radius to 3.5



Dryad's Blessing: increased Healing scaling with rank



Fetid Pool: replaced Poison damage with Vitality Decay damage and increased its values



Ghoulish Hunger: added % Increased Healing (Forgotten Gods only) and added % Cast Speed



Giant's Blood: increased Duration and Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Healing Rain: increased Health Regeneration and % Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Howl of Mogdrogen: added % Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Inspiration: increased Defensive Ability scaling with rank



Mark of Rattosh: increased % Life Leech Resist Reduction to -10%



Phoenix Fire: increased Absorption scaling with rank



Shield Wall: increased base % Armor by 10%



Ulzaad's Decree: increased Armor scaling with rank



Wayward Soul: increased Armor scaling with rank



Soldier

Blade Arc: removed Chance of Knockdown, but increased its Ragdoll potential, cause ragdolling is the best



Clean Sweep: added 100% chance of 2s Knockdown, removed % Knockdown Duration



Cadence: increased Animation Speed for two-handed melee by 20%



Deadly Momentum: increased Duration to 5s



Fighting Spirit: reduced Cooldown and Duration to 5s



Forcewave: increased Physical damage scaling with rank



Rending Force: increased Physical damage scaling with rank



Markovian's Advantage: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Menhir's Bulwark: increased Health Regeneration and % Increased Healing scaling with rank



Menhir's Will: increased % Heal and Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Overguard: increased base % Shield Damage Blocked and base % Health Regeneration to 50% and increased Energy Cost scaling with rank



Markovian's Defense: reduced % Damage Modified penalty to -10%



Veterancy: increased Health Regeneration and % Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Zolhan's Technique: increased base % Weapon damage by 20%



Demolitionist

Blackwater Cocktail: increased Duration scaling with rank to 4.5s by rank 12, 6.5s by max ultimate rank



High Potency: removed Duration bonus



Flashbang: increased Energy Cost scaling with rank



Mortar Trap: reduced Cooldown to 2.5s



Temper: increased Defensive Ability scaling with rank to 120 by rank 12, 220 by max ultimate rank



Vindictive Flame: increased Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Occultist

Blood of Dreeg: reduced Cooldown to 12s and increased Duration to 60s. Increased Energy Cost and Health Regeneration scaling with rank. Increased % Heal at scaling at ultimate ranks.



Focused Gaze: increased % Physical Damage Reduction duration to 6s



Possession: increased % Absorption scaling with rank to 18% by rank 12, 25% by max ultimate rank



Summon Familiar: increased % Pet Attack damage on the Familiar's basic attack to 12%



Mend Flesh: fixed an issue where the Familiar would stop healing, particularly other pets. Reduced % Heal scaling with rank and increased flat Heal scaling with rank. Radius now scales with rank.



Lightning Strike: increased Area of Effect. Increased % Pet Attack damage scaling with rank to 160% by rank 12, 205% by max ultimate rank



Summon Hellhound: increased % Pet Attack damage scaling with rank on the Hellhound's Blazing Death skill to 135% by rank 16, 185% by max ultimate rank



Ember Claw: % Pet Attack damage now starts at 80%, but scales up to 155% by rank 12, 190% by max ultimate rank



Infernal Breath: increased Area of Effect. % Pet Attack damage now starts at 80%, but scales up to 160% by rank 12, 205% by max ultimate rank



Nightblade

Amarasta's Blade Burst: increased Animation Speed by 20% and significantly increased Cold damage scaling with rank, particularly at ultimate ranks



Lethal Assault: increased Duration to 8s



Amarasta's Quick Cut: increased base % Weapon damage by 10%



Belgothian's Shears: increased Animation Speed by 18% and increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Blade Trap: added % Trap Resist Reduction scaling with rank, up to -35% by rank 12, -45% by max ultimate rank



Execution: increased base % Weapon damage by 30%



Pneumatic Burst: increased Duration to 60s. Increased Energy Cost, % Heal and Health Regeneration scaling with rank.



Breath of Belgothian: increased % Health Regeneration to 50%



Whirling Death: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Arcanist

Arcane Will: increased Defensive Ability scaling with rank to 250 by rank 10, 500 by max ultimate rank



Iskandra's Elemental Exchange: reduced % Energy Regeneration scaling with rank to 60% by rank 12, 95% by max ultimate rank



Mirror of Ereoctes: increased Energy Cost scaling with rank



Nullification: reduced Cooldown scaling with rank to 18s by rank 10, 8s by max ultimate rank



Olexra's Flash Freeze: added % Freeze Resist Reduction scaling with rank, up to -35% by rank 12, -45% by max ultimate rank



Wrath of Agrivix: increased % Damage Modified bonus to 180% and added 40% Weapon damage bonus



Shaman

Conjure Primal Spirit: all attacks now correctly deal base Physical damage instead of Pierce. Increased % Pet Attack damage on the Primal Spirit's special attacks, which now scale with rank.



Feral Hunger: increased base % Weapon damage by 20%



Mogdrogen's Pact: increased Health Regeneration scaling with rank



Heart of the Wild: increased % Health Regeneration scaling with rank. Fixed Bleeding and Poison Duration Reduction to correctly reduce the duration of these dots, rather than being multipliers for other Duration Reduction effects.



Primal Strike: increased % Weapon damage scaling with rank to 315% by rank 16, 395% by max ultimate rank



Summon Briarthorn: reduced base % Physical Resist by 4%. Increased % Pet Attack damage and Area of Effect on the Briarthorn's baseline slash attack, which now scales with rank



Ground Slam: increased % Pet Attack damage scaling with rank to 120% by rank 12, 150% by max ultimate rank



Storm Surge: added +0.6 Radius



Upheaval: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Wendigo Totem: increased base % Heal to 3% and increased Damage and Energy Cost scaling with rank



Blood Pact: increased Vitality damage scaling with rank



Inquisitor

Bursting Round: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Chilling Rounds: increased base % Weapon damage by 5%



Inquisitor Seal: increased Energy Cost scaling with rank



Null Field: redesigned to support 2h weapon playstyles



Storm Box of Elgoloth: increased Duration to 8s



Lightning Tether: maximum tethers increased to 5



Storm Spread: increased base % Weapon damage by 3% and increased Electrocute damage scaling with rank



Word of Renewal: increased Duration to 60s. Increased Energy Cost and Heal scaling with rank. Increased % Heal scaling at ultimate ranks.



Necromancer

Call of the Grave: increased Energy Cost scaling with rank



Drain Essence: reduced Energy Cost scaling with rank and increased Damage scaling with rank. % Attack damage Converted to Health now scales with rank to 10% by rank 16, 15% by max ultimate rank.



Hungering Reach: reduced Energy Cost scaling with rank. Increased % Chance of Striking Additional Targets scaling with rank to 30% Chance of 4 Targets by rank 12, 40% Chance of 7 Targets by max ultimate rank. Increased Radius scaling with rank to 4.5 by rank 12, 6.5 by max ultimate rank.



Decomposition: increased Energy Cost and Vitality damage scaling with rank. Increased Offensive Ability Reduction scaling with rank to 160 by rank 12, 280 by max ultimate rank.



Gravechill: reduced % Damage Modified bonus to 15%



Decay: added +1s Duration



Mark of Torment: increased Energy Cost scaling with rank. Duration and Cooldown are now fixed at 5s and 16s, respectively. % Damage Absorption now starts at 15% and scales to 35% by rank 10, 50% by max ultimate rank.



Master of Death: added % Chaos Resist for pets and removed % Conversion for pets. Increased % All damage for pets scaling with rank to 85% by rank 12, 125% by max ultimate rank.



Necrotic Edge: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Soul Harvest: increased Duration to 8s



Raise Skeletons: increased Radius of Skeletal Mage projectiles. Increased Leash range to match other pets.



Reap Spirit: added Vitality damage. Increased % Pet Attack damage on the Wraith's special attacks, which now scale with rank.



Reaping Strike: increased base % Weapon damage by 15%



Summon Blight Fiend: increased % Pet Attack damage and Area of Effect on the Blight Fiend's baseline barf attack, which now scales with rank



Rotting Fumes: increased Radius scaling with rank to 4.5 by rank 12, 5.5 by max ultimate rank



Blight Burst: increased % Pet Attack damage scaling with rank to 70% by rank 12, 100% by max ultimate rank



Oathkeeper