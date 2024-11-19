Free GTA Game Available to Download Today

Grand Theft Auto fans can now download a GTA game for free. However, there are some requirements that will need to be met. Ahead of the release of GTA 6, which is scheduled to drop on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in holiday 2025, Grand Theft Auto fans thankfully have a deep catalog of games to make the wait less painful. Whether jumping back into classics such as GTA 3, GTA Vice City, or GTA San Andreas, checking out the gap between GTA eras in the form of GTA 4, or checking out the latest GTA game, GTA 5, there are a ton of options. Not to mention an endless amount of content available via GTA Online.

Those on a budget can currently get one of these games for free though. It is unclear who doesn’t already own GTA 5 — as it has sold a staggering 200 million copies in its 11 years on the market — but those who don’t can currently nab it for free, if they meet the aforementioned requirements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first requirement is owning a PS4 or PS5 as this offer is not available on Xbox consoles or PC, despite the game also being available via these platforms. The second requirement is a PS Plus subscription is needed, but not any ol’ subscription to PS Plus. In this case, a PS Plus Essential subscription will not cut it. Instead, PS4 and PS5 users will need a subscription to either PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium.

For those who missed it, today GTA 5 is being added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium library. This is not the first time GTA 5 has been made available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but it was previously removed. Now it is back. Just like last time, as long the game is in the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries, subscribers can play enjoy it endlessly for free. However, once it leaves PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, this free access will end.

At the moment, it is unclear when it will leave PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium as Sony does not divulge this information. It will be longer than a month, and even longer than a few months, but there is no guarantee beyond this.

To download GTA 5 on PS4 or PS5, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers will need to fork over 91 GB of space and 95 GB of space, respectively. This download will include both GTA 5 and GTA Online.