GTA 6 Fans Prepare for Rockstar Games Surprise This Week

It may seem like an ordinary week for Grand Theft Auto fans, but Rockstar Games may be preparing a huge surprise involving GTA 6. It has been almost a year since GTA 6 was revealed to the world, after years of anticipation, with its debut trailer. Since then, Grand Theft Auto fans have poured over the trailer and patiently waited for the follow-up trailer. And it has been a long wait. It may finally be coming to an end though.

Over on Reddit, Grand Theft Auto VI fans have begun to circle November 22 on their calendars, convinced the second GTA 6 trailer is going to release on this day, which is this Thursday. And there’s good reason to believe this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, a new promotional image for GTA Online caught the attention of those with GTA 6 withdrawal. In the promotional image, there is the moon in the Waning Gibbous phase. This month, the Waning Gibbous phase occurs on November 22.

The reason any Grand Theft Auto fan is even looking at the moon to begin with is because the first GTA 6 trailer was released during a Waning Gibbous moon. And just like last time, it was seemingly teased ahead of time in GTA Online promotional material.

Adding another layer to the speculation is the fact that the song from the first GTA 6 trailer comes from the album Full Moon Fever, featuring a line “I will wait for the moon.”

The theory doesn’t stop here though. We also know Take-Two Interactive — the parent company of Rockstar Games — is going to reveal the second trailer for Mafia: The Old Country in December. This seemingly rules out a second trailer for GTA 6 in December, like last year, as Take-Two Interactive will not want to release these trailers, for two big and similar games, on top of each other. To this end, if the second GTA 6 trailer is going to release this year, it will have to be this month.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but the speculation is starting to turn into hype as some Grand Theft Auto fans are certain the second GTA 6 trailer is coming on November 22. So far though, there is no official word of this.

For more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including everything between the latest official GTA 6 news to the latest unofficial GTA 6 rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.