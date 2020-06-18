GTA 5 Theory Claims PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions Will Come With Liberty City Story DLC

✖

A new GTA 5 theory claims that the upcoming "enhanced and expanded" PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the latest Grand Theft Auto game coming to in 2021 will feature brand new content in the form of single-player DLC that takes players back to Liberty City, the series' fictional take on New York City and the setting of Grand Theft Auto IV. Is this what Rockstar Games actually has in the pipeline? Who knows, but the theory makes a convincing case.

The theory begins by reminding everyone that back in 2017, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, sent a cease & desists to every site that was running or distributing the GTA V modding tool "OpenIV." The main project under this umbrella was a project looking to essentially bring GTA IV to GTA V. And this is where the speculation begins.

As the theory from MrPhillips points out, the Grand Theft Auto V trailer that was shown at the PS5 event strangely only used reused footage of the game running on PS4. Not only was it weird to open up the PS5 event with a game running on PS4, but why wouldn't Rockstar Games reveal the title running on the platform that's being showcased? It made no sense.

Continuing, the theory brings up the leaked Liberty City reworked image and the common theory that Liberty City DLC was in development for GTA V, but was scrapped in order for the developer to focus on GTA Online. Assuming this all true, the theory then suggests that Rockstar Games is going to reuse these assets in the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V.

It sounds far-fetched, but it would explain what Rockstar Games means by "expanded" when referring to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. And it could explain why Take-Two Interactive went after OpenIV the way it did.

That said, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, so take everything here with a few massive grains of salt. Rockstar Games has shown little interest in making DLC like it used to, and it's hard to imagine that's suddenly going to change.

Grand Theft Auto V is set to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.