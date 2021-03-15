GTA 5 Next-Gen Fan Remake Wows Grand Theft Auto Players With Latest Trailer

Later this year, GTA V will get the next-gen treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but one fan is working to beat Rockstar Games to the punch with their own mod that gives the game a major visual upgrade! According to The Gamer, the mod was produced by Nb.Design, a 3D graphics designer and a huge fan of Grand Theft Auto. The mod is currently available in early access, but the trailer already looks incredible, offering a major upgrade over what's been seen from current versions of the game! The trailer can be found at the top of this article.

On the modder's Patreon page, they expressed that "GTA V Remake is not just a graphic mod," and it's easy to see from the trailer that there's much more to it than that. Nb.Design had to spend a lot of time editing and modifying the game's files, changing trees, vegetation, rocks, and more. The project took a lot of time to work on, and it's been a difficult journey. The modder is currently using funds gained from Patreon subscribers to purchase a new computer "to make better mods." The goal is currently at 82%, with more than 240 supporters as of this writing.

GTA V is currently the second best-selling game of all-time, with more than 140 million units sold across the various platforms it's been released on. That's a staggering amount, but it continues to impress, selling more copies in 2020 than in any year other than 2013 when it first released. With that next-gen upgrade coming later this year, it stands to reason that the game will continue to find more success! Given the continued popularity of the game, it's not surprising to see modders like Nb.Design putting this kind of time and effort into the title. Clearly, the game's community still has a lot of passion after all these years!

Fans of GTA V that would like to gain early access to the mod can do so by signing up for Nb.Design's Patreon, which can be found right here. Different tiers give users access to different options, including the ability to communicate directly with the modder.

What do you think of the video for the mod? Are you a fan of GTA V mods? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!