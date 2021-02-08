GTA 5 Passes Another Incredible Sales Milestone

✖

Grand Theft Auto V has been nothing short of a massive success for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, with more than 140 million units sold since the game's debut in 2013. That figure further solidifies its position as the second best-selling game of all-time, but what's even more impressive is the fact that 2020 was the second-best year the game has ever had! According to The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley, the only year GTA V performed better was 2013, when it initially released. It's a mind-blowing statistic, and it just shows how much interest there is in the game after all these years!

The Tweets from Geoff Keighley can be found embedded below.

Per @strausszelnick in 2020, more copies of GTAV were sold than any other year except its launch year in 2013. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 8, 2021

The only video game that has managed to outsell GTA V is Minecraft. That game currently sits around 200 million copies sold, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Grand Theft Auto can eventually dethrone it! At this point, it seems almost unbelievable that GTA V could continue to find new fans, but Rockstar clearly isn't finished with it. The game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year, taking advantage of the next-gen hardware. That could inspire more fans to check it out, so it's entirely possible that GTA V could have yet another banner year.

Unfortunately, Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to make any sort of announcement regarding the next installment in the series. GTA Online continues to see support, but fans have been waiting for more than seven years to see a true follow-up to GTA V. There have been countless rumors about a sixth installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but nothing concrete has been confirmed. For now, fans of the game will just have to settle for that upcoming next-gen upgrade!

Grand Theft Auto V is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions set to release in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

