GTA Online Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Outfits Inspired by Single Player Characters

GTA Online's big 10th anniversary event is finally here. It has been a long road, but Grand Theft Auto V officially turns 10 on Sunday, September 17th. The game released all the way back in 2013 at the tail end of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation and was an immediate hit. The game shattered sales records, earning a whopping $800 million in 24 hours and $1 billion in 3 days. The game would go on to rake in even more money with additional releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC while also generating revenue through GTA Online. Now, ten years later, Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 185 million copies and is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft.

To celebrate the game's ongoing success, Rockstar is holding a special 10th anniversary event within GTA Online. There are new outfits inspired by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, a new vehicle, huge GTA$ bonuses, discounts, and much more. You can check out the highlights below along with a statement from Rockstar thanking fans for their support.

"As Grand Theft Auto V turns 10 this coming Sunday, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. This amazing community is the reason GTAV has thrived across multiple console generations and given us the opportunity to grow and update GTA Online with new features and content over these past 10 years, and your support is truly humbling. A massive thank you to anyone who has ever played, streamed, roleplayed, created, or shared from the world of Los Santos and Blaine County!"

GTA Online 10th Anniversary Event Update Highlights