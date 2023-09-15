GTA Online Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Outfits Inspired by Single Player Characters
You can dress like Michael, Franklin, and Trevor for GTA Online's 10th anniversary.
GTA Online's big 10th anniversary event is finally here. It has been a long road, but Grand Theft Auto V officially turns 10 on Sunday, September 17th. The game released all the way back in 2013 at the tail end of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation and was an immediate hit. The game shattered sales records, earning a whopping $800 million in 24 hours and $1 billion in 3 days. The game would go on to rake in even more money with additional releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC while also generating revenue through GTA Online. Now, ten years later, Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 185 million copies and is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft.
To celebrate the game's ongoing success, Rockstar is holding a special 10th anniversary event within GTA Online. There are new outfits inspired by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, a new vehicle, huge GTA$ bonuses, discounts, and much more. You can check out the highlights below along with a statement from Rockstar thanking fans for their support.
"As Grand Theft Auto V turns 10 this coming Sunday, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. This amazing community is the reason GTAV has thrived across multiple console generations and given us the opportunity to grow and update GTA Online with new features and content over these past 10 years, and your support is truly humbling. A massive thank you to anyone who has ever played, streamed, roleplayed, created, or shared from the world of Los Santos and Blaine County!"
GTA Online 10th Anniversary Event Update Highlights
- Free outfits and weapon finishes inspired by the classic looks of GTAV's Franklin, Michael, and Trevor
- Full set of Snacks, Ammo, and Body Armor for playing any time this week
- New Vehicle: The Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Free for GTA+ Members)
- 4X GTA$ and RP on Lamar and Trevor Contact Missions and The Community Series
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Come out To Play
- Double GTA$ and RP on The Data Leaks and Hangar Sell Missions
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- HSW Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II
- This week's HSW Time Trial speeds between Terminal and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- 50% off all Agency Properties, Upgrades & Modifications, Imani Tech Upgrades, and Record A Studios merchandise
- 40% off all Garages
- This Week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The all-new Bravado Hotring Hellfire, Obey 9F, Bravado Buffalo S, Canis Bodhi, and Obey Tailgater
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Obey 10F and Bravado Buffalo EVX
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Pegassi Zentorno, Progen T20, and Pegassi Osiris
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place in the Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row to win the Maxwell Vagrant
- Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Tactical SMG and 50% off the Fireworks Launcher for GTA+ Members
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Obey 9F, 40% off the Bravado Buffalo STX, Obey 10F, Progen T20, Pegassi Osiris, and Pegassi Zentorno, and 20% off the Bravado Buffalo EVX
- GTA+ Benefits: Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire, an exclusive free livery, Double GTA$ and RP on Assault on Cayo Perico, free clothing, and much more through October 11