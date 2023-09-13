GTA Online 10th Anniversary Event Bonus Content Revealed

Some bonus content from the upcoming 10th anniversary event for GTA Online has appeared online. GTA Online is one of the biggest games of all-time and likely will be for quite a long time, should Rockstar find a way to continue it with Grand Theft Auto VI. The game launched in 2013 as part of Grand Theft Auto V and was a joint-package for the better part of a decade. Rockstar Games eventually opted to splinter it off into a standalone experience that has remained incredibly strong. The online game has evolved a lot since its debut from letting you race down the highway and rob gas stations to letting you storm villas on private islands for riches and stop evil doers from carrying out evil plans. It's pretty elaborate and the value of it only increases every year.

The game is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary later this week. Grand Theft Auto V was released on September 17th, 2013 so a special event will be held within GTA Online. Rockstar Games hasn't offered too many concrete details about what will happen during the celebration aside from some vehicles being added to GTA Online, but we've started to see some bits and pieces courtesy of players. Rockstar Games dataminer Tez2 took to Twitter to share some clothes that will be available during the 10th anniversary celebration and it includes a variety of t-shirts with Rockstar branding. It's unclear how you'll be able to get these, but the developer has made some clothing available to fans during previous events by simply logging in. However, you may need to complete some challenge or something to earn some of these, if not buy them with in-game money.

Rockstar Anniversary Clothing



Additional items only available on PS5 / XSX

- Rockstar Gothic Sweater

- Rockstar Red Logo Sweater

- Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater

- Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater

- Rockstar Warp Hoodie



We're still waiting to see what will come of GTA Online's 10th anniversary event, but it will probably be pretty special. Some fans are hoping Rockstar will tease Grand Theft Auto VI during the event, but there isn't much to suggest that will happen. There's always a chance Rockstar will surprise us with something, but it's really anyone's guess right now.