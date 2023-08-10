GTA Online Adds New Game Mode Centered Around Cayo Perico

GTA Online has added a brand new game mode centered around Cayo Perico. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. To date, Grand Theft Auto V has sold 185 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time behind Minecraft, a game that is on almost every conceivable device. Rockstar Games has sustained the game due to a steady stream of content for the last decade. The major content updates have slowed down a bit with a new update releasing about every six months, but Rockstar continues to roll out new content for those specific updates after their initial release to keep populating GTA Online. Rockstar also releases smaller weekly updates with new game modes, vehicles, and bonuses to keep players actively engaged.

This week's update adds a new game mode called Assault on Cayo Perico. The island of Cayo Perico was added into GTA Online a few years ago and allows players to plan an elaborate heist on the villa at the peak of the land mass. It's been a lucrative addition to the game, but it's expanding its purpose this week. One team will work to attack the island and hack a computer terminal while the other will defend Cayo Perico from the onslaught. The battle will take place across the entire island as opposed to just the villa, so you can expect a pretty large playing field. If you play this week, you'll earn 2X GTA$ and RP for your participation.

It's a pretty neat way to expand on an existing thing in GTA Online and will be sure to create a lot of chaotic moments. Rockstar Games is also actively working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is heavily speculated to release in 2024 or early 2025. It remains to be seen when Rockstar Games will give us our first official look at the game, though.

