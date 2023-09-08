GTA Online Prepares For 10th Anniversary In New Weekly Update
GTA 5 will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special event next week.
Rockstar Games has confirmed there will be a special 10th anniversary event in GTA Online soon. Grand Theft Auto V is the game that simply will not die, for better or worse. It is a game that continues to sell millions of copies every year despite the fact it has sold over 180 million copies to date. You'd think just about everyone who wants the game would've played it already, but Grand Theft Auto and its online counterpart GTA Online is a massive success story. Its success has incentivized Rockstar Games to continue to support it likely long after it was probably intended to initially be sunset, like Red Dead Online. GTA Online will likely continue to persevere until Grand Theft Auto VI releases within the next couple years and Rockstar will soon celebrate the support fans have given it thus far.
As part of this week's update, Rockstar confirmed that it will celebrate Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary in GTA Online next week. The game was released on September 17th, 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3 and was subsequently re-released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC over the years. GTA Online's actual 10th anniversary will be in October, as it released as a free update a few weeks after the game's initial release. Rockstar has confirmed that the new "special event" will feature "new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire sports car, and more." As for this week's update, you can see the highlights below.
GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (9/7/23)
- Double GTA$ and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions, Motor Wars, and Junk Energy Skydives
- Double GTA$ for Robbing Armored Trucks
- Double GTA$, RP, and AP on the Arena War Series
- Returning Modes: Motor Wars, Overtime Rumble, Hasta La Vista, Siege Mentality, and Come Out to Play
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Annis 300R (Sports), Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle), Weeny Issi Rally (SUV, 30% off), Dinka Jester RR (Sports), and Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe, 40% off)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Ocelot Virtue (Super) and Benefactor SM722 (Super, 30% off)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Grotti Stinger GT (Sports Classic)
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Överflöd Entity XF (Super, 40% off), Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classic, 50% off), and the Enus Super Diamond (Sedan)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Thos who place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row will earn the Vulcar Nebula Turbo (Sports Classic) returning to GTA Online this week
On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place from Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
- 40% off Acid Lab Upgrades and Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Weeny Dynasty (Sports Classics) and Buckingham Valkyrie (Helicopter), 40% off the MTL Brickade 6x6 (Service), Överflöd Entity XF (Super), Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe), Vapid Apocalypse Dominator, Vapid Future Shock Dominator, Vapid Nightmare Dominator, and Vapid Dominator, plus 30% off the Benefactor SM722 (Sports) and Weeny Issi Rally (SUV)
- Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Railgun, and for GTA+ Members, 50% off Grenades
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Anodized Burgundy Pearl and Dark Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paints, Soft Pink Pearl Chameleon Paint, Fist Fury Outfit (Female), Love Fist Tee, and Love Fist Shortsleeve Shirt, and more