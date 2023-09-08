GTA Online Prepares For 10th Anniversary In New Weekly Update

Rockstar Games has confirmed there will be a special 10th anniversary event in GTA Online soon. Grand Theft Auto V is the game that simply will not die, for better or worse. It is a game that continues to sell millions of copies every year despite the fact it has sold over 180 million copies to date. You'd think just about everyone who wants the game would've played it already, but Grand Theft Auto and its online counterpart GTA Online is a massive success story. Its success has incentivized Rockstar Games to continue to support it likely long after it was probably intended to initially be sunset, like Red Dead Online. GTA Online will likely continue to persevere until Grand Theft Auto VI releases within the next couple years and Rockstar will soon celebrate the support fans have given it thus far.

As part of this week's update, Rockstar confirmed that it will celebrate Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary in GTA Online next week. The game was released on September 17th, 2013 for Xbox 360 and PS3 and was subsequently re-released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC over the years. GTA Online's actual 10th anniversary will be in October, as it released as a free update a few weeks after the game's initial release. Rockstar has confirmed that the new "special event" will feature "new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire sports car, and more." As for this week's update, you can see the highlights below.

GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (9/7/23)