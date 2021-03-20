GTA 5 Video Reveals Secret Scenes Many Grand Theft Auto Players Have Never Seen

✖

A new GTA 5 video reveals a smattering of secret scenes in the game that many Grand Theft Auto fans -- seemingly -- missed while playing the game on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 boasts an incredible single-player campaign that is sometimes criticized for its lack of open-ended play and for not taking into account what player does or doesn't do. Both games can be very restrictive and hand-holding during missions. However, GTA 5 does have many scenes that most players never come across, because they are only triggered by certain sequences and events that most don't trigger.

For example, there's the Complications mission. In this mission, players play as Franklin as he attempts to break into a house to repossess a car. Of course, the house turns out to be the home of Michael de Santa and his dysfunctional family. While stealthily navigating the house, players can trigger three different secret cutscenes involving the various household members, with a fourth secret cutscene coming later in the mission when driving the repossessed car. These scenes don't reveal much of note other than that Kyle Chavis -- a supporting character and Amanda De Santa's tennis coach and lover -- is a racist. That said, while these scenes aren't very consequential, they are interesting, and as noted, easily missable.

Below, you can check out all of the aforementioned scenes and more, courtesy of popular YouTuber, Captain Eggcellent:

As you can see, just about every scene is attached to a fail state, and while it's easy to overlook this, it shouldn't be. Most games would just cut to a game-over screen or something equally uninspired. GTA 5 avoids the temptation to do this and goes the extra mile, and it's why its campaign still holds up eight years later.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on just about every modern platform you'd want to play games -- natively and via backward compatibility -- minus the Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on it, click here.

In recent and related news, Rockstar Games finally broke its silence on GTA 6. Meanwhile, GTA Online players on PlayStation and Xbox are furious over a recent update.