GTA 6: Rockstar Games Parent Company Finally Responds to Rumors and Speculation

Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has finally responded to rumors and speculation about GTA 6. Unfortunately, its response is borderline non-response. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive still haven't confirmed or deconfirmed the new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, and right now, there's no indication this will change anytime soon.

A few days ago, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, participated in the Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. And as you would expect, one investor used the opportunity to ask about GTA 6, and more specifically, when it could release.

Replying to this inquisitive investor, Zelnick noted that Rockstar Games hasn't announced any new games for the market. Further, when the time does come for Rockstar to announce a new game, it will come the way of Rockstar, not Zelnick.

"Right, so, Rockstar hasn’t announced any new titles for the market and when there’s an announcement to be made it’ll come from Rockstar, so I’ll probably leave you there and I don’t think you would have expected anything else,” said the Take-Two Interactive CEO.

Unfortunately, this is all Zelnick had to say in response to the question. However, as some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out, Zelnick didn't outright deny the game's existence when he was asked when it may release. Of course, this doesn't mean anything, at least of consequence, but he could have confirmed it wasn't in development if it wasn't. At this point, it's safe to assume the game is in development, but for now, this lack of deconfirmation shouldn't be taken as a confirmation that it is in development, but it's certainly worth making a note of.

