GTA Online Players on PlayStation and Xbox Furious Over Game-Breaking Update

✖

Yesterday, Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online update across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. As the patch notes reveal, the update didn't do much other than drastically reduce the load times of the game. What the patch notes didn't reveal is all of the problems the update was going to cause PlayStation and Xbox players. Over on the GTA Online Reddit page, players have been complaining about the update and reporting various issues. On Xbox, the reports have ranged from issues with crashing to issues with NAT and connection. Meanwhile, on PS4 and PS5, players have reported issues with the update not downloading.

Of course, the update not downloading is a major inconvenience, but most of the problems have been on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. In fact, the problems were so substantial that this morning Rockstar Games released a new patch on Xbox consoles that reverted yesterday's update. In other words, the patch returned the game to its state prior to yesterday's update, which in turn has fixed the connection issues.

That said, players aren't happy. Not only are there lingering issues on both platforms that remain unfixed, but fans are perplexed how such a broken update was released in the first place. Whether it's on Reddit, Twitter, or the game's forums, there's been considerable criticism and backlash.

New GTAV Patch - Xbox only.

It reverts the game to previous patch, should resolve the connection issues.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 17, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what went wrong, and right now the update has not been reverted on PlayStation consoles. Further, it's unclear if this means loading times will also revert back on Xbox consoles. That said, as Rockstar Games provides more information we will update the story accordingly.

GTA Online is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on Xbox Series X and PS5 with proper next-gen ports scheduled to release sometime later this year.

For more coverage on GTA Online, GTA 5, GTA 6, and all things Grand Theft Auto, click here or peruse the links below: