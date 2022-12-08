GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Revealed Ahead of Imminent Release

GTA Online's next major update, Los Santos Drug Wars, has been revealed. GTA Online is entering its 10th year on the market after launching in October 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3. Somehow, it has managed to be so successful that it has sustained itself over the course of several console generations. The open-world crime game allows players to build an empire for themselves with the help of their friends, fill a garage with decked-out luxury sports cars, and commit incredibly absurd and chaotic acts. It's a very fun playground and one that will likely continue to find success until the release of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar Games has continued to support GTA Online with two major updates every year, roughly every six months. The latest update, Los Santos Drug Wars, takes players up to Blaine County to meet the likes of Nervous Ron to make a name for themselves in the business of making and selling psychedelics. You'll battle hippies and bikers while trying to cook your product in either a fancy lab or a "rolling chemistry set", seemingly drawing inspiration from Breaking Bad. The Los Santos Drug Wars update will also add new vehicles, missions, and a business to operate. The update will release on December 13th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC, but the fun won't stop there. Rockstar Games confirmed that this is part one of a larger two part update, which will see things like "story and gameplay updates", though it's unclear exactly what that means.

Rockstar Games has already revealed some changes coming with this winter update, including real-time ray-tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5. A bunch of quality of life changes are making their way to GTA Online, suggesting Rockstar is listening to its fans and adding things that they want to see. Only time will tell if this update resonates with players, but it sounds pretty exciting as it stands.

Are you going to check out the new GTA Online update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.