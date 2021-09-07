GTA Online Accidentally Releases Broken Update With Big Issue

✖

Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online background update this morning, with "background" meaning that players of GTA 5's online mode on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S are not required to download a patch. That said, not long after releasing the update, Rockstar pulled it and revert the game back to the previous update due to a major issue with the update

The now reverted update was fairly minor, hence why it didn't require a download from players, primarily targeting dupe glitches involving the Nightclub Garages. However, in addition to targeting the glitches, the fix that came with the update was also, unintentionally, targeting players simply visiting their Nightclubs, or in other words, more than just glitchers. As a result, innocent players were starting to be kicked for doing nothing but visiting their Nightclubs.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what was triggering this problem, and it's also unclear when or if the update will be re-released. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't officially addressed the problem in official communication channels, with all of the information above coming the way of Rockstar Games insider "Tez2."

Clarification: Background update targeted dupe glitches involving the Nightclub Garages, but it accidentally targeted legit players visiting their Nightclubs too. So, players were getting kicked back to SP for visiting the Nightclub.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 7, 2021

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops, especially with official information. In the meantime, be sure to keep an eye on the Rockstar Support Twitter account for updates.

GTA Online is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it's also currently playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto and all things gaming, click here.