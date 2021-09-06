Huge GTA Mod Shuts Down Due to "Increasing Hostility"

✖

Popular Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas mod GTA: Underground has officially closed up shop and shut down, citing "increasing hostility towards the modding community" as well as "imminent danger to our mental and financial well-being." Reading between the lines, it sounds like the modders decided to pull the plug thanks to the aforementioned increasing hostility from Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.

If you were not already familiar, GTA: Underground was described by the modders as "an ambitious total conversion mod for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" that was attempting to bring all of the "3D Era" Rockstar Games into a single mod. That included video games like Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Manhunt, Manhunt 2, and Bully with weapons, vehicles, and just about everything else added without replacing anything from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. And now, well, now it's dead.

You can check out the video announcement of the discontinuation of GTA: Underground below:

"Due to the increasing hostility towards the modding community and imminent danger to our mental and financial well-being, We sadly announce that we are officially ceasing the development of GTA: Underground and will be shortly taking all official uploads offline," wrote dkluin, one of the mod's developers, over on GTA Forums. "We would like to thank the community for the immense support they've given us for the past years and our talented modding team for the incredible work, dedication and great times we had together."

As noted above, it would appear that the GTA: Underground mod is done and dusted, but the announcement also indicates that some of the team could go on to work on their own game title together of some kind. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Grand Theft Auto franchise right here.

What do you think about GTA: Underground closing up shop? Are you bummed to see the popular Grand Theft Auto mod go? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PC Gamer]