GTA 6 Fan Rushes Stage During German Game Show to Demand Update

An audience member rushed the stage during a filming of the German game show Schlag den Star to demand new information on Grand Theft Auto VI. The man, who identified himself as "Taser," demanded answers out of the show's host, Alexander "Elton" Duszat. The eighth anniversary of GTA V is coming up next month, and Taser claims that he's been waiting that length of time for the game's follow-up. From the video, it's unclear if the man assumed that Elton had information on the game, or if he saw the broadcast as some sort of opportunity to publicly demand information from Rockstar Games about the title's current whereabouts. A video of the moment can be found at the top of this page.

Interestingly enough, Elton does have some background in gaming, having previously provided voice work for Halo 3. While the situation could have gotten dangerous, Elton played it off quite well before security escorted the man offstage, at one point telling Taser that he still hasn't finished the fifth entry in the series. Once Taser was taken away, the host even joked that it might have been staged!

"Was he paid by Take-Two or who is making the game," Elton asked rhetorically.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have been very quiet about the status of GTA VI. Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell incredibly well, and it's clear that there's no rush to move on to the next title. Rumors have suggested that the next game in the series might not release until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest, so it's probably going to be a long while before a new game actually happens. A next-gen update for GTA V is set to release later this year, however, and that should give fans something to keep them occupied in the meantime. There are also rumors about remakes of some earlier games in the series, as well.

While the wait for GTA VI might be unbearable for some gamers, hopefully the finished product will prove worth the wait!

Are you still waiting for information on GTA VI? Do you think the show's host handled the situation well? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: The Gamer]