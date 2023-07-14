GTA Online Brings Back Fan Favorite Activity in New Update





GTA Online is bringing back one of the most beloved activities in the game after having removed it a while ago. GTA Online is one of the most-played video games out there and has seen a lot of changes over the years. The game will turn ten this October as it was released as a free update to Grand Theft Auto V a few weeks after its release in September 2013. It has seen countless updates since its release, adding new vehicles, missions, activities, properties, and so much more. It's really a totally different game from the one that released in 2013, but for many, that's ok!

The latest weekly update for GTA Online brings back the game's armored truck robberies, something that has been absent from the game for many, many years now. If you weren't around when these were in the game, essentially armored bank trucks can be found driving around the city at random and you can blow open the back to steal money from them. These payouts were kinda low back in the day, but now they're a bit more lucrative with trucks dropping $50,000. It's a pretty quick way to make some good money if you stumble into one. The armored trucks were reportedly removed years ago to allow space for new free mode events, but it seems like Rockstar has found a way to bring them back. You can view all the new additions in this week's GTA Online update down below.