GTA Online's Weekly Update Offers Triple Money Bonuses On Select Activities
You can make a ton of money in this week's GTA Online update.
GTA Online's new weekly update is here and it packs a bunch of bonuses. In just under a month, Grand Theft Auto V will turn ten years old. The beloved open-world crime game has been around for nearly a full decade now and it has continued to sustain its popularity without skipping much of a beat. A lot of that is courtesy of Rockstar's long-lasting, unwavering support to GTA Online which will turn ten in October. It's a game that has received numerous content updates that ensure you can play it for an extended period of time without seeing everything. It's pretty impressive and it's hard to say when the updates will even stop.
As of right now, we're not sure when the next major content update for GTA Online will arrive, but Rockstar is continuing to release new weekly updates to the game. This week, players can earn triple RP and GTA$ on motorcycle club-related work and activities, double GTA$ and RP on MC Sell missions, and much more. It doesn't seem like there are any brand new vehicles this week, but at the very least, you can get a bunch of money to save up for whenever Rockstar does add more content in the future. You can view the highlights of the update below.
GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights:
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Clubhouse Contracts, MC Work, MC Challenges, Bike Service, and Deadline
- Double GTA$ and RP on MC Sell Missions
- Double GTA$, RP, and Arena Points for the Arena War Series
- The Ride or Die Tee for successfully completing an MC Sell Mission at any point this week
- The Atomic Racing livery for the Declasse Walton L35 (Off-Road) for taking on a Biker Business Resupply Mission and a Clubhouse Contract before September 6
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Pegassi Faggio Mod (Motorcycle), BF Raptor (Off-Road, 50% off), Coil Cyclone (Super), Nagasaki Shotaro (Motorcycle), and Western Powersurge (Motorcycle, 30% off)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle, 30% off) and Vapid Flash GT (Sports)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Principe Lectro
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Grotti Cheetah (Super, 40% off), Pegassi Esskey (Motorcycle), and Western Reever (Motorcycle)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Those who win the LS Car Meet Series for two days running will earn the Nagasaki Stryder (Motorcycle)
On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Motorcycle)
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores to La Puerta
- 40% off Biker Clubhouses and Biker Business Properties, as well as Supplies and Upgrades
- 30% off Deadline Outfits
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Western Powersurge (Motorcycle) and Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle), 40% off the Grotti Cheetah (Super), Western Gargoyle (Motorcycle) and the Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare Deathbike (Arena Upgrade), plus 50% off the BF Raptor (Off Road)
- Gun Van Discounts: 30% off the Compact Grenade Launcher, and for GTA+ members, 30% off the Tactical SMG
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Anodized Burgundy Pearl and Dark Holographic Chameleon Wheel Paints, Soft Pink Pearl Chameleon Paint, Fist Fury Outfit (Female), Love Fist Tee, and Love Fist Shortsleeve Shirt, and more