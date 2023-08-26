GTA Online's Weekly Update Offers Triple Money Bonuses On Select Activities

GTA Online's new weekly update is here and it packs a bunch of bonuses. In just under a month, Grand Theft Auto V will turn ten years old. The beloved open-world crime game has been around for nearly a full decade now and it has continued to sustain its popularity without skipping much of a beat. A lot of that is courtesy of Rockstar's long-lasting, unwavering support to GTA Online which will turn ten in October. It's a game that has received numerous content updates that ensure you can play it for an extended period of time without seeing everything. It's pretty impressive and it's hard to say when the updates will even stop.

As of right now, we're not sure when the next major content update for GTA Online will arrive, but Rockstar is continuing to release new weekly updates to the game. This week, players can earn triple RP and GTA$ on motorcycle club-related work and activities, double GTA$ and RP on MC Sell missions, and much more. It doesn't seem like there are any brand new vehicles this week, but at the very least, you can get a bunch of money to save up for whenever Rockstar does add more content in the future. You can view the highlights of the update below.

GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights: