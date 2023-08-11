Last year, an alpha build of GTA 6 leaked online, revealing a massive amount of media and information about the next Grand Theft Auto game. Being from an alpha build of the game, the footage was obviously a very early and rough look at the game and far from reflective of the final product. However, it did give Grand Theft Auto fans a taste of GTA 6 and what to expect from the long-awaited next installment in the series.

As you would expect, Rockstar Games acted quickly to take down all of the leaks and eradicate their existence from every corner of the Internet. Couple this with the massive volume of footage that leaked, and many Grand Theft Auto fans either missed the leak entirely or the majority of it.

To this end, some of this previously deleted footage has surfaced online again, and Rockstar Games hasn't deleted it yet. The footage seems to tease a little bit of the game's story and show a nightclub in the game. In it, the player controlled character is the male protagonist, with the female protagonist nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, without more context, it's difficult to discern much else and whether or not any of the footage below is from a notable part of the game. In fact, it's quite possible it's from a part of the game that doesn't even exists considering this is from a very early build of the game.

GTA 6



- Discothèque

Et probablement un peu de l'histoire#GTA6 #GTA6LEAKS pic.twitter.com/m4GJaobur5 — GRAND THEFT AUTO VI (@RockstarGTAVl) August 1, 2023

At the moment of publishing, the tweet above has not been taken down by Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive. This could change very quickly though, and by the time you're reading this, it may already have. That said, it's been up since August 1, so no matter what happens, the aforementioned duo has been slow to react.

With GTA 6 expected to release sometime between next year and 2025, it's very possible Rockstar Games will reveal the long-awaited game sometime later this year. Until then, GTA fans are going to have to settle for the rumor mill and the occasional leak of old footage. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this leaked GTA 6 footage? Do you think the game is going to live up to the hype?