GTA 6 Leak Resurfaces Following Rockstar Games Job Listing

A popular leak related to Grand Theft Auto 6 has resurfaced in recent days following a new job listing from developer Rockstar Games. While it's uncertain if this job listing in question actually has anything to do with the next installment in the GTA series, fans are certainly beginning to tie together some threads that have popped up in relation to the game over the past few years.

The original leak in question that is related to GTA 6 comes with how the game itself will be revealed. Just last month, a new rumor began circulating suggesting that Rockstar will end up revealing Grand Theft Auto 6 via a series of live events. These events will take place within GTA Online, which is the studio's mega-popular multiplayer component tied to Grand Theft Auto 5. Obviously, this isn't something that has been confirmed whatsoever, but given that other major games (notably Call of Duty) have moved to revealing new titles via live events in recent years, it stands to reason that Rockstar could opt to do something similar.

The reason this leak is gaining even more traction this week is because Rockstar happened to just post a job opening for a Live Events Coordinator at the company. The role is one that Rockstar says would "define marketing campaign strategies and campaign execution plans" at the studio. GTA 6 itself isn't mentioned anywhere in the job description, but there's a good chance that whoever ends up landing this job will be working on the game in some capacity in the future.

Again, this could all just be a simple coincidence at the end of the day, but the fact that Rockstar is looking to bring on someone to work on live events definitely means that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be revealed in a unique fashion. Until that actually happens, though, we're still left in the dark when it comes to all things associated with GTA 6. For now, the only thing that many fans have to look forward to is the next-gen iteration of Grand Theft Auto 5, which is slated to launch later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

