Rockstar Games Reveals New Details on Next-Gen PS5 and Xbox Series X GTA Online

✖

GTA 5 and GTA Online are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, and now we have more details on the game courtesy of Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive. The pair first announced GTA 5 and its online component for next-gen consoles back in June, and at the time, the pair simply said the ports would arrive sometime in 2021. Now we know they will arrive more specifically in the second half of the year, likely in the fall.

During its latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed the next-gen version of GTA Online specifically will have brand new technical, visual, and performance upgrades. For now, it's unclear how extensive these upgrades will be, but it's safe to assume it will be similar to the jump we saw from PS3 and Xbox 360 to PS4 and Xbox One.

Following the port will be a new round of updates, including the addition of new exclusive content that won't be on the current-gen versions of the game, which sound like they could be left behind sooner rather than later.

On top of this, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will offer a standalone version fo GTA Online, which will be available for free exclusively on PS5 for the first three months of release. If you're on PS5 and claim the game during this three month period, you will be able to keep the game and play it as much as you like as long as you maintain an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. At the moment, there's been no word of a similar offer for Xbox Series X.

While we won't see the game until July 2021 at the earliest, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have promised that more information about the next-gen versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will be shared in the coming months before the turn of the year.

In the meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.