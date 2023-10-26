Hopes for Grand Theft Auto 6 Reveal Kept Alive by New Discovery

Fans think a new discovery may suggest a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal is imminent. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games in history and fans are literally destroying themselves with their hype. The game was officially confirmed to be in the works in early 2022. Throughout last year, Rockstar Games made off-handed mentions of it and noted that Red Dead Online would stop getting new major updates in order to deviate resources to the development of GTA 6. After that, there was the big leak that saw over an hour of footage from the game being released online. It was a rare glimpse at the development of a massive game and showed we'd be getting two playable protagonists, return to Vice City, and much more.

Fans have been anticipating a reveal this month, but not a peep has come from Rockstar Games about anything of the sort. However, all these little things keep popping up and fans are convincing themselves it means something. It's highly likely most of these things mean nothing at all, but nevertheless... we will keep speculating until Rockstar ends the suffering. The latest tidbit is that Metacritic, a site known for aggregating review scores, has a page for Grand Theft Auto VI. Many have taken this to mean it's a sign Metacritic is preparing for a trailer or some other kind of news. However, if we are being totally honest, Metacritic probably has zero idea. They're not a site that is really looped in on those things. Rockstar Games also plays things very close to the vest and given this is a reveal many people have waited years for, it's likely very few people beyond the company's marketing team will get to know details on the reveal ahead of time.

Will a GTA 6 reveal happen this year? We have no idea. Take-Two Interactive is projecting a massive leap in revenue starting next spring until spring 2025, so a release during that time would only make sense. The company is holding an earnings call in early November, so maybe we will hear more around that time.